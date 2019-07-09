Josie Maran Cosmetics Reinforces Ethical Commitment To Purity And Launches National Recycling Program

TRENTON, N.J., July 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Josie Maran Cosmetics, a leader in wellness, social good and environmental responsibility, has partnered with international recycling company TerraCycle® to make the packaging for their entire product line nationally recyclable. For every shipment of Josie Maran packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, collectors earn points that can be used for charity gifts or converted to cash and donated to the non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"We are so excited to partner with TerraCycle to further our goal of offering accessible and easy recyclability across our entire product line, all from the comfort of your home. This is one simple step we can take together to make our world a more beautiful place for all," said Josie Maran, Founder and CEO of Josie Maran Cosmetics.

Through the Josie Maran Cosmetics Recycling Program, consumers can now send in their empty cosmetics packaging to be recycled for free. Participation is easy: sign up on the TerraCycle program page https://www.terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/josie-maran-cosmetics and mail in the packaging using a prepaid shipping label. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products.

"Josie Maran Cosmetics is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a way to responsibly dispose of their cosmetic packaging," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "In turn, by participating in the Josie Maran Cosmetics Recycling Program, consumers can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen, but also by how the packaging is disposed of."

The Josie Maran Cosmetics Recycling Program is open to any interested individual, school, office, or community organization. For more information on TerraCycle's recycling program, visit www.terracycle.com.

ABOUT JOSIE MARAN COSMETICS:

Model turned beauty entrepreneur, Josie Maran pioneered her Argan Oil based namesake brand back in 2007 to challenge those that didn't believe a beauty line could be both high performance and healthful. Since then, Josie Maran Cosmetics has pushed innovation boundaries with dozens of best-selling skin-first clean formulations, while always staying true to Josie's core brand beliefs of being earth first, women led, and powered by love. Today, Josie is challenging the industry and trailblazing again with the launch of Skin Dope, a CBD-infused beauty and wellness line.

ABOUT TERRACYCLE:

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste®. Operating nationally across 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers, cities, and facilities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with leading consumer product companies to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and has donated over $44 million to schools and charities since its founding 15 years ago. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com.

SOURCE Josie Maran Cosmetics