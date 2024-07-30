Josys Recognized in the First Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms

PALO ALTO, Calif. , July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Josys, the SaaS Management Platform that simplifies how IT works, today announced that it has been recognized in the inaugural 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for SaaS Management Platforms report.

According to the report, "SaaS management platforms empower organizations to address the compounding challenges of SaaS application usage across the business that lead to overspend, elevated risk, lack of visibility and contract sprawl." The report also notes that, "Despite low client demand, Gartner recommends that organizations implement the capabilities of an SMP to reduce the financial, operational and visibility risks associated with unmanaged applications and the largely underestimated size and related spend within the SaaS portfolio." Gartner predicts that "Through 2027, over 50% of organizations will centralize SaaS application management using an SMP, an increase from less than 10% in 2024."

Josys is recognized in the report for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. Post this

While a relatively new market entrant, Josys is recognized in the report for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"We are thrilled to be recognized in the first-ever Gartner Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms report," said Yasukane Matsumoto, Chief Executive Officer at Josys. "We believe that this recognition is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our ability to meet the evolving needs of our customers. In just three years, we have made significant strides in helping IT manage SaaS and we look forward to accelerating development to boost the security posture and operational efficiency of our customers all across the world."

Josys has also received an overall 4.7/5 rating with 32 Reviews on Gartner Peer Insights™ for SaaS Management Platforms as of July 2024. One customer commented in a review , "Previously, we managed licenses with spreadsheets and handled IT asset management using separate applications, which meant that information was managed disjointedly. However, by implementing Josys, we have been able to centralize management and streamline administrative tasks. Additionally, by making the allocation of licenses visible, we have been able to reduce unnecessary licenses that were not in use, which has benefits both in terms of security and cost."

For more information about the Josys SaaS Management platform, please visit our website at: https://josys.com/ .

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for SaaS Management Platforms, By Tom Cipolla, Yolanda Harris, Jaswant Kalay, Dan Wilson, Ron Blair, Lina Al Dana, 22 July 2024.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant, and Peer Insights are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Josys

Josys is the SaaS Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams with 360-degree control over their SaaS applications by making it easier to visualize user access, analyze utilization trends, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently. Learn more at: https://josys.com/.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Josys