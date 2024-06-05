Josys SaaS Management Introduces Multi-Tenant Portal for MSPs

Josys is offering 50 MSPs early access to the multi-tenant SaaS management platform. Post this

According to a recent Kaseya survey , MSPs want to focus more on value-added activities by eliminating internal time drags, such as technicians wasting time switching between different apps. With over 250 SaaS application integrations and shadow IT discovery sources, Josys helps short-staffed MSP teams easily identify and track every SaaS app in their clients' environments from a single pane of glass, automate provisioning activities, and audit user access permissions.

The multi-tenant portal comes with a host of new reports and interactive dashboards that enable MSPs to provocatively manage their clients' SaaS health, while also providing a deep dive into each client's SaaS environment. The new features include:

Multi-Tenant Client Directory : This dynamic directory allows technicians to quickly scan, search, and sort through key client details, such as client alerts, applications, and monthly SaaS expenses.

: This dynamic directory allows technicians to quickly scan, search, and sort through key client details, such as client alerts, applications, and monthly SaaS expenses. Global SaaS Dashboard : Josys aggregates client data in this global dashboard to help MSPs prioritize their workflow and efficiently tackle recommended actions.

: Josys aggregates client data in this global dashboard to help MSPs prioritize their workflow and efficiently tackle recommended actions. Real-Time Alerts : Automated notifications help MSPs stay on task via the consolidated alerts dashboard that surfaces application renewal dates and synchronizes issues.

: Automated notifications help MSPs stay on task via the consolidated alerts dashboard that surfaces application renewal dates and synchronizes issues. Admin Controls: Provide admin-level user access to MSP technicians who can use the multi-tenant portal.

Josys' MSP customers have already realized the benefits of delivering new security-oriented services focused on protecting against exploding SaaS sprawl. "Josys enhances the security we can provide to our clients, giving us visibility into all of the users and licenses across all SaaS applications," said Chris Reid, president of Verus Technology Solutions.

Additionally, MSPs leveraging the Josys platform for improved operational efficiency are quickly realizing they can eliminate the need to manage client apps one-by-one to start seeing significant productivity gains. "Because our SaaS app management is consolidated with Josys, we easily cut our deployment time in half," said Travis Woods, CEO of FortPoint IT.

"We built Josys to simplify how IT works, and we mean that across the entire landscape of professionals who tackle the mission of delivering exceptional IT services every day. With the introduction of our new multi-tenant portal, we are excited to help MSPs fuel their next stage of growth by leveraging our platform to deliver amazing new service offerings, as well as realizing the operational benefits of utilizing Josys. We are thrilled to continue developing deep relationships across the MSP community," said Zachary Bosin, head of the Josys global go-to-market function.

Josys will be showcasing its innovative multi-tenant portal at Pax8 Beyond , held at the Gaylord Rockies Convention Center in Denver, CO, from June 9-11, 2024. Attendees can visit booth #211 for a live demonstration of these new and upcoming SaaS management solutions.

In addition, Josys is offering 50 MSPs early access to the multi-tenant SaaS management platform. Interested MSPs can sign-up here . The portal is expected to be available in Q3.

For more information about Josys, please visit: https://josys.com/partners/msp/

About Josys:

Josys is the SaaS Management Platform that simplifies how IT works. Our holistic approach equips IT teams & Managed Service Providers with 360-degree control over SaaS applications by making it easier to visualize app utilization, secure user access, and automate provisioning processes that will make IT operations run more efficiently. Learn more at: https://josys.com/ .

