Josys Unveils New Access Governance and SaaS Security Features

Josys is introducing a powerful set of tools for streamlining user access reviews for known SaaS applications under management and shadow apps surfaced via the Josys Discovery Engine. These new surveying capabilities will help IT teams collect critical information regarding app and user-level requirements to ensure access and permission levels are in line with corporate policies.

From any dedicated app page within Josys, IT administrators can easily create a new access review questionnaire, select the appropriate recipients, populate it with relevant questions, and customize an accompanying message to provide context for the request. Surveys are sent directly to end users from within Josys, removing dependencies on third party applications or homegrown systems.

Responses are consolidated into a unified dashboard, giving IT teams a clear line of sight into survey status and response rates, as well as providing an audit trail for all organizational access decisions. The dashboard makes it simple to pivot from data collection to action by enabling admins with one-click access to adjust licenses, permissions, roles, and plans based on collected feedback. Overall, this set of capabilities will ensure better alignment of SaaS resources with business needs, while providing a clear workflow for mitigating security and compliance risk associated with excessive access permissions.

Expanded SSO & MFA Monitoring for Business-Critical Applications

Josys has developed a dedicated Security Configuration module to quickly spotlight which apps are deficient in single sign-on (SSO) enablement and multi-factor authentication adoption. These insights make it easy for IT teams to prioritize remediation plans for strengthening their security posture. Additionally, Josys provides more granular reporting so admins can identify the specific users for each app that haven't adopted the required authentication protocols. Embedded email capabilities make it easy for admins to take action from inside the platform and drive behavior change.

Enhanced App Visibility with Okta

Josys now integrates with Okta, a leading single sign-on (SSO) provider, allowing the discovery and monitoring of SaaS applications connected through Okta. This addition complements Josys' existing 300-plus app integration library, its identity provider integrations with Microsoft Entra ID and Google Workspace, and its Chromium-based browser extensions for Shadow IT discovery. The numerous sources embedded within the Josys Discovery Engine provide IT teams unparalleled visibility into both managed and unmanaged applications, strengthening oversight and reducing SaaS blindspots.

Free SaaS Health Check

For a limited time, Josys is offering organizations a Free SaaS Health Check. This diagnostic report analyzes up to five applications, such as Hubspot, Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Zoom, and Salesforce, to uncover security risks and cost-savings opportunities.

The report provides a SaaS Health Score™, benchmarking an organization's security posture against industry standards, and calculates the financial benefits of eliminating license waste.

Organizations interested in participating can sign up here .

