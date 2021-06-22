JotForm announces free unlimited surveys for students

SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- JotForm, the leading no-code online form builder, has launched a free Student Survey Program that allows students to collect unlimited submissions through their online survey forms.

With JotForm's free Student Survey Program, students worldwide can simply and effectively conduct research without any financial investment. Use cases include doing market research, collecting demographic information, getting group project feedback, checking in on student stress levels and more.

"I had the luxury of working at JotForm while I was a grad student and reaped the benefits of using it for all my research surveys for free. I know how valuable this is for students at every level," said Chad Reid, VP of Marketing and Communications at JotForm. "We're excited to kick off this program and help students simplify their research while increasing their productivity and saving money."

Student Survey Program benefits include

Unlimited survey submissions

Drag-and-drop form builder

Full form customization

Conditional logic

500+ free survey templates

Easy survey sharing and distribution

Dozens of integrations and widgets to choose from

The Student Survey Program is an essential tool for any student conducting surveys. JotForm empowers students to collect data and produce excellent work at any level in any subject.

To apply for JotForm's Student Survey Program , simply fill out the application with the student's name and email address, the name of the school or university and an image of the student ID.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 9 million users worldwide and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

Contact information

Annabel Maw

Director of Communications at JotForm

[email protected]

SOURCE JotForm