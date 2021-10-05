Jotform announces new brand at 15th anniversary and 10 million user mark

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, the leading online forms SaaS solution, has announced a huge milestone — it embarked on its 15th year in business, crossed 10 million users worldwide and refreshed its brand, the biggest change to the company's image since 2006.

For the past 15 years, Jotform has been on an upward product, financial and employee growth trajectory. Jotform is still the world's easiest online form builder, but it has become much more than that.

"We're rebranding Jotform with this vision: 'Powerful forms get it done.' This is the simple truth behind our product and our mission. Our forms are powerful, and we help you get things done," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform.

What's changed about Jotform:

Name: We've lowercased the 'f' in Jotform to enhance readability.

We've lowercased the 'f' in Jotform to enhance readability. Logo: In addition to the new font and colors, we've kept our pencil icon, aiming to make it simple and memorable. The refreshed pencil is flexible and colorful, emphasizing Jotform's variety of users, use cases, and features. The pencil's elements also represent Jotform's questions and data.

In addition to the new font and colors, we've kept our pencil icon, aiming to make it simple and memorable. The refreshed pencil is flexible and colorful, emphasizing Jotform's variety of users, use cases, and features. The pencil's elements also represent Jotform's questions and data. Tagline: We believe that powerful forms can make all the difference. The new slogan reflects how organizations go from busywork to less work with our powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more.

"Our goal has always been for Jotform to help businesses run more efficiently. That process begins with our powerful forms and continues with our advanced features that allow you to manage and share data easily ­— all from one central platform," Tank said.

Jotform offers its users the option to integrate with hundreds of third-party apps; access forms via mobile devices; use conditional logic; accept payments through 30+ payment processors; and take advantage of built-in products like Tables, Mobile Forms, PDF Editor, Approvals and much more.

Jotform's 10 million global users include small businesses, healthcare organizations, local governments, educators, nonprofits and more. They rely on Jotform's powerful forms to collect, organize and manage important information, and store it all in one location.

Learn more about Jotform's journey and rebranding on its website.

About Jotform

We believe that the right form can make all the difference. With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows, and more. With over 15 years in business, 10 million users worldwide, and 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth, Jotform is a trusted global brand that's expanding every day.

