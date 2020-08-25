JotForm Announces Smart PDF Forms as a Paperless Solution

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Online form builder JotForm announced JotForm Smart PDF Forms as part of a comprehensive paperless solution for smoother data collection.

JotForm Smart PDF Forms helps businesses go paperless by transforming PDFs into easy-to-fill online forms. A variety of industries use the tool to convert consent, registration, application and agreement PDFs into online forms that can be completed on any device. Once the online form is filled out, responses automatically appear in the original PDF document or in a spreadsheet.

"The pandemic has forced small businesses, healthcare practices and schools to move their operations online in order to stay afloat," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "Most weren't prepared for the quick shift, so we've been releasing new products and features to help them quickly get back to business as usual."

Benefits of JotForm Smart PDF Forms

-Paperless solution

-Import existing PDF forms and transform them into online forms

-Easily download or share responses

-Conditional logic, offline data collection, Fill in the Blank field, and kiosk mode

-100+ integrations to choose from

-And much more

"JotForm Smart PDF Forms is part of a total solution JotForm provides. With the ability to turn PDF documents into online forms, organizations can collect, organize and manage important information from afar and continue to work as they did before," said Tank.

Additionally, JotForm's solution includes a Report Builder, a PDF Editor, a specialized inbox to keep track of submissions, HIPAA compliance, online payments, top-notch security and more.

To help with pandemic efforts, JotForm also launched a Coronavirus Responder Program, offering free plans to frontline workers until the end of 2020.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 7 million users worldwide, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

Media Contact:

Annabel Maw

Director of Communications at JotForm

[email protected]

SOURCE JotForm