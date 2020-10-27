JotForm Announces Tables, a No-Code Spreadsheet-Powered Database Platform for Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Popular online form builder JotForm announced Tables, a revolutionary way for teams to collect, organize and manage data in an all-in-one workspace.

JotForm Tables looks like a spreadsheet but acts like a database. This tool works by organizing form submission data, imported data and manually entered data in one feature-rich interface. It's powered by a sophisticated forms engine, streamlining and simplifying data collection.

"Spreadsheets are great for working with data, but they have significant limitations and don't work for teams looking to collaborate," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "So, we built something better — a tool that looks like a spreadsheet, but is much more powerful since it's supported by a sophisticated online forms product."

Industries, such as small businesses, schools and nonprofits, can use JotForm Tables to manage projects, inventory, registrations, budgets and more.

Some key JotForm Tables benefits include:

Advanced searching, filtering and editing

Formulas and calculations

Easy sharing via email invitations or a dedicated link

Full customization of columns, tags and more

250+ table templates to choose from

Different data viewing options (Spreadsheet, Report, Calendar, Cards)

Simple data exporting

Access to revision history

Specific use cases include sales teams collecting leads and using JotForm Tables as a CRM, marketing teams coordinating campaigns, and HR departments tracking job applications.

"JotForm Tables is a perfect solution for global organizations that need a simple yet powerful way to manage their data," said Tank.

In addition to Tables, JotForm recently expanded its product offering to include a PDF Editor to automate document generation, a Report Builder and Mobile Forms. JotForm Tables is available at no additional cost to users and is included on free starter plans.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 8 million users worldwide, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

Media Contact:

Annabel Maw

Director of Communications at JotForm

[email protected]

SOURCE JotForm

Related Links

https://www.jotform.com

