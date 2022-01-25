Jotform Celebrates 1 Billion User Form Submissions, Among Other Milestones

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform , the leading online forms SaaS solution, announced that it reached 1 billion form submissions, among other milestones, at the start of the new year.

Founded in 2006 and still bootstrapped 16 years later, Jotform has grown into a profitable, well-known SaaS brand. In 2022, Jotform's 14 million users achieved 1 billion total form submissions from 22 million forms. In addition, the company has maintained 50 percent year-over-year revenue growth for seven consecutive years now.

"From crossing 1 billion form submissions to adding millions of users and increasing brand awareness, Jotform's been on an upward growth trajectory. It's exciting to see the company become one of the key players in SaaS, and we can't wait for what's in store this year," said Chad Reid, vice president of marketing and communications at Jotform.

Since the pandemic's start, Jotform has seen expansion all around. Its user base increased by 142 percent, as small businesses, healthcare providers, government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations needed a digital solution to safely and effectively collect and manage critical information remotely.

The company also saw a 916 percent increase in users implementing HIPAA compliance, showing the importance of having healthcare-friendly technology available for its fastest-growing user industry, healthcare providers.

Toward the end of 2021, Jotform overhauled its brand, revamping the logo, the styling of its name, its brand colors and more. It was also named no. 1 in the Online Form Builder category of G2's Winter Report for the fifth quarter in a row.

Jotform has a rich product suite, including Jotform Apps, Tables, Mobile Forms, PDF Editor, Approvals and more. It also has a comprehensive integrations offering, including more than 30 payment processors, 20 email marketing tools, 15 customer relationship management systems and more.

With Jotform, organizations go from busywork to less work with powerful forms that use conditional logic, accept payments, generate reports, automate workflows and more.

