Jotform Introduces AI App Builder, Turning Ideas Into Fully Functional Apps in Minutes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform has announced the launch of its AI App Builder, an AI-powered experience that enables users to create complete, professional-grade applications using simple natural language prompts.

Designed for small to large businesses, educators, healthcare providers, entrepreneurs, and individual creators, the Jotform AI App Builder removes the technical barriers traditionally associated with app development. Users can generate fully structured apps—including pages, navigation, workflows, layouts, and data connections—in as little as one minute.

"AI App Builder accelerates our vision of creating more intuitive experiences for users and extends the capabilities of our growing AI portfolio," said Berkay Aydin, Jotform's Vice President of AI Products. "The Jotform AI App Builder dramatically accelerates the path from concept ideation to execution."

The platform supports app creation from text prompts, voice commands, files, URLs, screenshots, and uploaded data. Once an app is generated, users can continue refining it using natural language to add pages, update layouts, modify content, and adjust workflows.

Unlike typical AI app builders that often require heavy rework, Jotform's AI App Builder leverages prebuilt components to generate structured apps with greater accuracy and consistency. It's also deeply integrated with the Jotform ecosystem, allowing users to connect forms, tables, AI agents, and custom AI-powered widgets into a single app.

By combining conversational AI, professional design generation, integrated data management, and full manual control, Jotform AI App Builder represents a major step forward in no-code application development.

Jotform AI App Builder is available now for all Jotform users. To try it out, click here.

About Jotform

Trusted by over 38 million users worldwide, Jotform is a powerful no-code platform that helps organizations collect data, automate workflows, and deliver better experiences. In addition to best-in-class online forms, Jotform offers AI agents, payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of productivity tools for businesses of all sizes.

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SOURCE Jotform