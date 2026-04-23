Jotform helps schools and universities meet new ADA accessibility requirements for digital services

New rule requires accessible websites and apps by April 2027, prompting educational institutions to prioritize accessible online forms.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, a leading global form and no-code automation platform, offers features that can help schools and universities follow the accessibility requirements set out in Title II of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

The rule requires state and local government entities, including public educational institutions and private institutions that receive federal funding, to make services offered through their websites and mobile applications accessible to people with disabilities.

While the rule was issued in 2024, enforcement was originally scheduled to begin April 24, 2026. On Apr. 20, enforcement was delayed until April 2027 for larger institutions and April 2028 for smaller institutions.

Title II has significant implications for K–12 schools, colleges, and universities that rely on digital forms to deliver essential services, such as student enrollment, transcript requests, financial aid applications and more.

"Accessibility isn't just a compliance checkbox — it's about making sure every student and family can access the services they need," says Heather Turbeville, Content Director, who leads the education marketing team at Jotform. "We're hearing from education leaders who aren't sure where to start or are worried about meeting the new requirements in time. Our goal is to remove that uncertainty and make accessibility achievable for every institution."

However, many online forms fall short of accessibility standards, creating barriers for users who rely on screen readers, keyboard navigation or other accommodations.

Though the enforcement deadline has been extended, Jotform is ready to help today by providing accessible forms, apps and workflows that meet WCAG 2.1 Level AA criteria under ADA Title II — the benchmark referenced in the DOJ's updated rule.

Key ways Jotform supports ADA Title II compliance for education

Built-in accessibility checks: Automatically scans forms for issues like insufficient color contrast or missing labels and provides guided fixes.

Keyboard and screen reader support: Forms are designed to be navigable without a mouse and compatible with assistive technologies.

Accessibility Enhancer widget: Improves the form filling experience by modifying how error messages are shown and adding ARIA (Accessible Rich Internet Applications) attributes to forms so that they work with screen readers and other assistive tools.

AI-powered accessibility assistance: Educational professionals can leverage Jotform AI to audit forms for accessibility. Forms created with Jotform AI use accessibility best practices by default.

Centralized accessibility resources: Jotform's Accessibility Center provides guidance, templates and best practices for accessibility.

For many institutions, the challenge isn't awareness. It's execution. Education administrators often manage multiple systems and tight timelines. At K–12 schools, limited IT support is another issue.

"Most school and university administrators aren't accessibility experts, and they shouldn't have to be," Turbeville adds. "With the right tools, they can create accessible forms in minutes and focus on supporting students and their communities."

For more information, visit Jotform's Accessibility Center.

About Jotform

A pioneer in no-code form building and automation, Jotform serves over 35 million users worldwide. Jotform provides educational institutions with the tools to create powerful workflows, manage complex data, leverage AI, and integrate seamlessly with existing systems to improve efficiency and accessibility.

Media Contact

Chad Reid

VP of Marketing, Jotform

[email protected]

SOURCE Jotform