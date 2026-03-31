Jotform Launches in ChatGPT App Marketplace for AI-Powered Form Creation and Insights

Jotform App in ChatGPT Users Can Now Create and Analyze Jotform Forms With AI

SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A new Jotform app in ChatGPT enables users to create forms and retrieve form responses directly using natural-language prompts, all without leaving the conversation. This means users can spend even less time creating forms and more time acting on results.

"As the most AI-forward online form platform, we couldn't imagine a better app in ChatGPT," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of Jotform. "This new Jotform app in ChatGPT makes working with forms feel as easy as having a conversation."

Key Features:

Create intricate forms that are fully designed with just a single prompt. Edit the same form within the Jotform app in ChatGPT for full customization.

Retrieve all of your form responses directly within the Jotform app in ChatGPT, presented in a clean, organized table. Stay up to date without needing to login to Jotform.

The Jotform app in ChatGPT joins a growing ecosystem of apps in ChatGPT, which allow users to interact with the tools they already use.

The release builds on Jotform's investment in AI. Throughout 2025 Jotform launched a number of AI Agents for its users to offer faster, customizable customer support. The company made agents available through Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, and several other channels.

Connect to the new Jotform app in ChatGPT to start creating or analyzing forms using natural-language prompts.

About

Trusted by over 35 million users worldwide, Jotform is a powerful no-code platform that helps organizations collect data, automate workflows, and deliver better experiences. In addition to best-in-class online forms, Jotform offers AI agents, payment collection, e-signatures, and a wide range of productivity tools for businesses of all sizes.

Media Contact

Chad Reid

VP of Marketing, Jotform

[email protected]

SOURCE Jotform