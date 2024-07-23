Jotform Launches Jotform Government: Empowering Digital Transformation for Government Agencies

Transforming the Public Sector with Secure, Paperless Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jotform, a leading online form builder, is proud to announce the launch of Jotform Government , a new product tailored specifically for state and local government agencies, as well as state-sponsored educational organizations. Designed to replace outdated paper and PDF forms while providing best-in-class data security, Jotform Government offers a robust solution to streamline operations and improve service delivery.

Jotform Government provides all the powerful features of Jotform's most comprehensive solution, Jotform Enterprise , while ensuring the highest level of security and compliance required by government entities. Key features include

StateRAMP and TX-RAMP Compliance : Jotform Government is built with stringent StateRAMP standards in mind and has achieved TX-RAMP certification, demonstrating Jotform's continued commitment to rigorous security controls and ensuring the highest level of data privacy and security.

: Jotform Government is built with stringent StateRAMP standards in mind and has achieved TX-RAMP certification, demonstrating Jotform's continued commitment to rigorous security controls and ensuring the highest level of data privacy and security. Digital Transformation : Seamlessly transition from paper and static PDFs to online forms and digital processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing administrative burden.

: Seamlessly transition from paper and static PDFs to online forms and digital processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing administrative burden. User Access Controls : Administrators can manage forms, form responses, users, and platform-wide settings, ensuring all parties have the appropriate access.

: Administrators can manage forms, form responses, users, and platform-wide settings, ensuring all parties have the appropriate access. Jotform Sign : Simplify contract management with secure e-signatures and streamlined document workflows from Jotform Sign.

: Simplify contract management with secure e-signatures and streamlined document workflows from Jotform Sign. Approval Workflows : Automate approval processes to improve transparency and accountability within your agency.

: Automate approval processes to improve transparency and accountability within your agency. Payment Collection : Jotform Government is PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 certified, allowing users to securely collect payments online — whether for permits, licenses, or other government services.

: Jotform Government is PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 certified, allowing users to securely collect payments online — whether for permits, licenses, or other government services. Offline Form Collection: Ensure continuous service delivery with offline "kiosk mode," which enables form completion without an internet connection.

"As government agencies face increasing pressure to modernize and enhance service delivery, Jotform Government offers a comprehensive solution that combines ease of use with the highest levels of security," said Aytekin Tank, CEO of Jotform. "Our goal is to empower government organizations to achieve digital transformation, improve operational efficiency and better serve their communities."

With Jotform Government, agencies can eliminate the inefficiencies and costs of paper-based processes and move toward a fully digital future. The platform's intuitive interface and advanced features make it easier than ever for government employees to create, manage and analyze forms, ultimately leading to more effective and responsive governance.

About Jotform

Jotform is a leading online form builder that empowers individuals and organizations to create powerful forms and workflows without writing a single line of code. Since its inception, Jotform has helped 25 million users streamline their data collection and management processes. The latest addition to Jotform's suite of products, Jotform Government is designed to meet the unique needs of government agencies.

For more information about Jotform Government or to schedule a demo, please visit jotform.com/government.

