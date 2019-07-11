JotForm Reaches 5 Millionth User After Major Launch

"We believe that incremental improvements to our product, investing in customer research, and being adaptable will ultimately lead to sustained growth. We've proven that's the case," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "What most people don't realize is that we're doing this as a bootstrapped company. All of our primary competitors received funding a long time ago, but we've excelled by forging our own path."

After the first two quarters, 2019 is shaping to be JotForm's best year yet.

2019 JotForm highlights so far include

New integrations with Airtable, HubSpot CRM, Google Calendar, and PayPal Invoicing

The release of JotForm Mobile Forms , which makes the full power of JotForm accessible on any device, anywhere

The release of JotForm Inbox, a vastly superior way for users to view, organize, and manage form submissions

Headcount that now exceeds 150 employees in three global offices

Nearly 900-percent growth in its enterprise-level product

"JotForm today doesn't resemble the JotForm I founded in 2006. But I couldn't be happier how our platform is helping so many other organizations," Tank said. "It's really humbling to reach our 5 millionth user."

The company's drag-and-drop form builder powers online forms for organizations all over the world, including small businesses, major universities, NGOs, Fortune 500 corporations, and government agencies. With JotForm Mobile Forms, the company expects significant growth in industries comprised of field workers, like the oil and gas, construction, and home inspection industries.

This year JotForm introduced a number of new customer stories, including how Doist, another popular productivity software, and Skate Like a Girl, a famous nonprofit and summer camp, are leveraging JotForm to improve the flow of important information.

About JotForm

JotForm is a full-featured online form creation platform that gives companies of all sizes an easy-to-use, intelligent data collection tool that delivers higher quality form completion, resulting in better insight and smarter decisions. Trusted by five million users, JotForm is a gateway to gathering better information to power your business.

