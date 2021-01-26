JotForm Releases HIPAA-Compliant Health App for Healthcare Providers

"From frontline workers screening for COVID-19 to local governments collecting vaccine registrations, the JotForm Health app removes barriers to information collection," said Aytekin Tank, founder and CEO of JotForm. "It empowers doctors, nurses, and other frontline workers to gather important data on- or offline from any device."

Key JotForm Health app features include

On- and offline data collection

HIPAA compliance

Kiosk mode with touchless functionality

Online payment collection

E-signature field

Simple team collaboration with the Assign Forms feature

100+ HIPAA-compliant apps (e.g., Google Drive and Dropbox)

Business Associate Agreement (BAA)

Common use cases of the JotForm Health app include screening for COVID-19, registering for a COVID-19 vaccine, gathering medical history, collecting bill payments, scheduling in-person or virtual appointments and much more.

"The pandemic has revealed inefficiencies in traditional ways of collecting data, and the JotForm Health app is an elegant solution. It helps with conducting COVID tests, doing effective contact tracing, and rolling out the vaccines," said Tank.

The JotForm Health app is an extension of JotForm's suite of products, including Tables for data organization, PDF Editor for document generation, and the Form Builder to create and publish online forms.

It's available on the App Store and on Google Play and can be download by scanning the QR code below.

About JotForm

JotForm is an online form builder that's on a mission to make organizations more productive and people's lives easier. This all-in-one data-collection solution is perfect for gathering, organizing and analyzing important business information. With over 9 million users worldwide, JotForm is a trusted global brand that's growing every day.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Annabel Maw

Director of Communications at JotForm

[email protected]

SOURCE JotForm

Related Links

https://www.jotform.com

