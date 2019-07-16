JotForm's new Slack integration helps teams respond faster

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today JotForm announces its new integration for Slack, a top collaboration tool. The integration will help teams be more efficient by streamlining their workflow.

The JotForm and Slack integration automatically notifies specific channels or individuals in Slack when a form is submitted. This cuts out unnecessary steps, such as having to check email for a form response and makes it easy to keep track of all submissions.

"Teams turn to JotForm and Slack to make their work easier," said Aytekin Tank, JotForm's founder and CEO. "The JotForm integration with Slack creates an organized and efficient system for businesses to collaborate and get quick access to important information."

JotForm is known for its feature-rich, easy-to-use Form Builder. Each form is fully customizable and can be shared through a standalone link or embedded on a website. The Form Builder is used across the globe by small businesses, nonprofits, educational institutes, and more.

This integration was developed based on user requests. Some common use cases include generating leads, handling customer support inquiries, and managing internal requests.

Individuals need to have both JotForm and Slack accounts to get started. Once the integration is set up, form responses will be sent directly to Slack as notifications. To try the JotForm and Slack integration, visit JotForm's App Directory .

About JotForm

JotForm is a full-featured online forms platform that makes it easy to create robust forms and collect important data. Trusted by 5 million users, JotForm is a gateway to gathering better information that powers your business.

