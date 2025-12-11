JOTO PR Signs SHARx to Help Address America's Escalating Drug-Cost Crisis

JOTO PR Disruptors™ has signed SHARx, a healthcare innovator making life-saving medications affordable for the uninsured and underinsured, to drive national awareness around prescription cost reform.

TAMPA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As rising drug costs and opaque pricing models push America's prescription affordability into crisis, SHARx is leading the charge for reform with a fully transparent, patient-first approach. The St. Louis-based healthcare innovator provides employers and patients a clear, ethical alternative to the traditional systems that profit from complexity and hidden fees.

JOTO PR Disruptors™ signed the disruptive healthcare company because its mission to restore integrity and access to the pharmaceutical supply chain aligns perfectly with the agency's Anti-PR® philosophy of championing companies with proven, transformative solutions. SHARx challenges the predatory practices of traditional pharmacy benefit structures by empowering plan sponsors and members with a simple, subscription-based model.

"SHARx is rewriting the playbook on how Americans afford critical medications," said Karla Jo Helms, Chief Evangelist and Anti-PR Strategist of JOTO PR Disruptors™. "Their work isn't just about savings—it's about restoring integrity and access to a broken healthcare system. They are providing a lifeline for employers and patients who have been held hostage by a system designed to profit from their vulnerability."

The agency will utilize its Anti-PR® strategy to position SHARx as a leader in national conversations around healthcare, business, and policy. The campaign aims to showcase the company's transparent fiduciary model, which gets rid of rebates and markups to guarantee that every dollar spent is accounted for.

With net medicine spending soaring and employers facing steep insurance cost hikes, SHARx's model offers a sustainable solution. By leveraging ethical sourcing and a global supply network, the company delivers life-saving medications affordably, allowing employers to reinvest savings into better benefits.

"For too long, the conversation about drug pricing has been controlled by intermediaries who profit from the problem," Helms continued. "SHARx proves that transparency can be more than just a promise; it can be a business model. By putting patients before profits, they are not just lowering costs, they are rebuilding trust in healthcare."

About JOTO PR Disruptors™

JOTO PR Disruptors™ is the Anti-PR® agency behind some of the fastest-growing tech and innovation brands in the U.S. By applying crisis management techniques and modern media algorithms, JOTO PR creates third-party credibility campaigns that produce measurable results and build undeniable market influence. Learn more at www.jotopr.com

About SHARx

SHARx was founded to fight back against the broken system of overpriced prescription drugs. Industry pioneers Corey Durbin and Paul Pruitt built SHARx to put people before profits. With an innovative and ethical sourcing model, SHARx cuts through the waste with radical transparency, common-sense cost containments, and a member-first approach. No hidden markups. No games. Just the meds people need, delivered affordably, reliably, and with dignity. Learn more at: https://sharxplan.com

