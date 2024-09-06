Joubert Law Firm Announces NIL Partnership with LSU's Chris Hilton Jr.

BATON ROUGE, La., Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Joubert Law Firm, a leader in personal injury and insurance claims in Louisiana, is thrilled to announce a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) partnership with Chris Hilton Jr., the talented wide receiver for the Louisiana State University Tigers.

Under this new partnership, Chris Hilton Jr. will collaborate with Joubert Law Firm on a series of community engagement initiatives and promotions that emphasize the importance of community and safety, both on and off the field. "We are proud to support young athletes like Chris who not only excel in their sports, but also demonstrate a deep commitment to their community" said Johnny Joubert, founding attorney at Joubert Law Firm.

About Joubert Law Firm – Joubert Law Firm has been providing expert legal representation in Baton Rouge and throughout Louisiana since 2001. Specializing in personal injury and insurance claims, they are committed to delivering justice and maximum compensation for all their clients as the "Proud Sponsor of You."

About Chris Hilton Jr. – Chris Hilton Jr. is a celebrated wide receiver for the LSU Tigers and a promising young talent in college football. Known for his dynamic playmaking abilities, Chris is also deeply involved in various charitable efforts throughout the Baton Rouge and Zachary communities.

For more information about the partnership or to schedule an interview with a representative from Joubert Law Firm, please contact:

[email protected]

Morgan McCarty, Joubert Law Firm

SOURCE Joubert Law Firm