Joule Launches BetterGrid™ Platform: AI-Ready Data Center Infrastructure with Industry-Leading Speed to Market

LEHI, Utah, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Joule , a Utah-based power and digital infrastructure developer, announced the Joule BetterGrid™, a next-generation data center platform specifically engineered for high-density AI workloads. With behind-the-meter power generation equipment on firm order and already in production, Joule's fully entitled AI data center campus located in Millard County, UT, is poised to deliver operational capacity on a timeline that eliminates the multi-year grid interconnection delays currently facing the industry. After closing a $3 million Series A in 2025, the company secured $60 million in a January Series B financing round led by Clear Lake Investments and Foulger Pratt, reflecting strong investor confidence in its innovative approach and market opportunity.

The BetterGrid™ platform addresses the most critical bottleneck in data center infrastructure deployment: speed to market. While traditional operators wait years for utility approvals and equipment procurement, Joule has already secured 1.7 GW of Caterpillar power-generation equipment, with the first delivery scheduled for March. The company owns its complete infrastructure stack — including 4,000 acres of entitled land, 10,000 acre-feet of senior water rights, and direct natural gas interconnections — enabling deployment timelines with certainty.

"The AI revolution is happening now, but most data center infrastructure is designed for yesterday's workloads," said Brock Andrus, Co-CEO at Joule. "We're not retrofitting legacy facilities or theorizing about future capacity. Every component of the BetterGrid is either purchased, permitted or actively under construction. That gives our customers something incredibly rare in this market: certainty and speed."

BetterGrid™ Platform Delivers Power and Supply Chain Integration

Joule's infrastructure advantage extends to provisioning the entire energy stack, inclusive of base-load and backup generators, switchgear, inverters, SCR units, and BESS systems to deliver 480 volts directly to the data center floor. The BetterGrid™ platform includes N+2 behind-the-meter power designed to support modern AI clusters.

"We're not just providing power and space, we're delivering complete, operational power infrastructure," Andrus said. "With Joule, you're not waiting on multiple vendors or navigating supply chain uncertainty. We handle the complexity so you can focus on deploying your AI workloads."

Joule is currently leasing space for their campus. More information can be found at www.joulepower.ai .

About Joule

Joule is an energy and digital infrastructure company purpose-built to deliver power certainty at scale for the world's most demanding computational workloads. By developing behind-the-meter, independent energy systems and tying next-generation data center infrastructure directly to them, Joule eliminates the uncertainty and delays that define traditional grid-dependent development. The company controls land, entitlements, fuel access, water assets, and generation with low-latency connectivity to provide firm delivery timelines and reliable, scalable capacity.

Headquartered in Utah, Joule is building a resilient, self-sustaining campus designed to strengthen local communities and energy networks. Joule's infrastructure enables discovery across science, industry, and national priorities, creating the foundation for innovation, economic growth, and long-term resilience. Visit www.joulepower.ai to learn more.

