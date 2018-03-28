Jourdan Finch to Lead Classroom Audio Sales at FrontRow's Southern California and Arizona Region

Most recently, Finch served schools in the capacity of Account Executive for Troxell Communications, the education communications solutions provider. Previously she led a team of representatives to maximize the digital strategy of McGraw Hill Education in Southern California and also worked with educators in selecting course materials through her work at Pearson Education.

"I come from a large family of educators, so teaching is in my blood. I love the opportunity that ed tech brings to the modern learning environment to enable all students to get the most out of their education. I love to hear from teachers and educators that the products I provide to them make a difference in their classroom and in the lives of their students," shares Finch. "My goal is to put a student and teacher mic in every classroom, so students have the advantage of a front row seat and teachers have the best ability to reach all of their students despite environmental challenges."

Finch has a Bachelor's of Arts degree in Philosophy from California State University, Long Beach.

About FrontRow

FrontRow helps schools communicate effortlessly with students, groups, and devices. More than 15,000 schools choose FrontRow for its easy-to-use products, better academic outcomes, and a more efficient campus. FrontRow edtech solutions include:

Classroom audio systems for teacher voice reinforcement and media audio amplification

Automated lesson capture and distribution

AV control and management

Campus communication and control, including IP paging, intercom, bell scheduling, and automated emergency response

FrontRow is part of the William Demant Group—founded in 1904 and listed on the Copenhagen Stock Exchange (CSE3247)—through 45 Group companies in over 20 countries, its consolidated sales exceed US$1.9 billion.

