Journal of Clinical Oncology Publishes Clinical Results of Adagrasib as a Targeted Treatment for KRASG12C-Mutated NSCLC with Untreated Central Nervous System (CNS) Metastases

Adagrasib is the first and only KRASG12C inhibitor to prospectively demonstrate intracranial (IC) activity in KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC with untreated CNS metastases

Data demonstrate compelling clinical activity; highlights promising and durable intracranial clinical activity

Data follows recent inclusion of adagrasib as first and only KRASG12C inhibitor listed in National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN) Clinical Practice Guidelines in Oncology for CNS Cancers

SAN DIEGO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.® (NASDAQ: MRTX), a commercial stage biotechnology company, announced today the Journal of Clinical Oncology published clinical results from the KRYSTAL-1 study of adagrasib, a potent and selective KRASG12C inhibitor, demonstrating durable IC activity in patients living with KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC with untreated CNS metastases. This result is clinically meaningful as CNS metastases are present in 27%-42% of patients living with KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC at diagnosis and are linked to worse prognosis and higher rates of disease progression in the CNS. Read the publication, here.

Data with adagrasib from KRYSTAL-1 demonstrating the first prospective evaluation of a KRASG12C inhibitor in untreated CNS metastases were based on 25 enrolled patients (19 radiographically evaluable per CNS RECIST v1.1) who had received a median of 1 prior systemic therapy. Results showed an IC objective response rate (ORR) of 42% and IC disease control rate of 90%. High concordance between IC and systemic activity was observed. The median IC progression-free survival was 5.4 months and median overall survival 11.4 months. Notably, findings demonstrate a manageable safety profile consistent with previous reports of adagrasib with few CNS-specific adverse events. The publication of this data follows the recent inclusion of adagrasib in the NCCN guidelines for CNS Cancers.

"We are pleased that JCO, the NCCN, and the oncology community has recognized the importance and potential impact of adagrasib's strong clinical results in patients living with KRASG12C-mutated NSCLC with untreated CNS metastases. This is a patient population with a high unmet need for which few treatment options exist," said Alan Sandler, M.D., chief medical officer, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. "This practice-informing publication reinforces the potential of adagrasib as a best-in-class KRASG12C inhibitor and underscores its ability to drive meaningful clinical activity in the CNS. We look forward to the continued development of adagrasib for the potential benefit of patients living with cancer."

About KRAZATI® (adagrasib)

In the U.S., KRAZATI was approved by the FDA for Accelerated Approval (Subpart H), which allows for the approval of drugs that treat serious conditions, and that fill an unmet medical need based on surrogate endpoints. KRAZATI was reviewed under the FDA Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process that ensures safe and effective treatments are made available to patients as early as possible. Mirati submitted a Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) in the EU in May 2022. In 2021, adagrasib achieved Breakthrough Therapy Designation in the U.S. as a potential treatment for patients with NSCLC harboring the KRASG12C mutation who have received at least one prior systemic therapy. For Prescribing Information, visit Mirati.com/KRAZATI_USPI

Adagrasib continues to be evaluated as monotherapy and in combination with other anti-cancer therapies in patients with advanced KRASG12C-mutated solid tumors, including NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and pancreatic cancer. For more information, visit Mirati.com/science.

KRAZATI (adagrasib) U.S. Indication

KRAZATI is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with KRASG12C-mutated locally advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received at least one prior systemic therapy.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate (ORR) and duration of response (DOR). Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of a clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial(s).

About Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.®

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company whose mission is to discover, design and deliver breakthrough therapies to transform the lives of patients with cancer and their loved ones. The company is relentlessly focused on bringing forward therapies that address areas of high unmet need, including lung cancer, and advancing a pipeline of novel therapeutics targeting the genetic and immunological drivers of cancer. Unified for patients, Mirati's vision is to unlock the science behind the promise of a life beyond cancer.

For more information about Mirati, visit us at Mirati.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding Mirati's business, financial guidance and the therapeutic and commercial potential of KRAZATI® (adagrasib), MRTX1719 (MTA-cooperative PRMT5 inhibitor), MRTX0902 (SOS1 inhibitor), and MRTX1133 (selective KRASG12D inhibitor), Mirati's technologies and Mirati's other products in development. Any statement describing Mirati's goals, expectations, intentions or beliefs, financial or other projections, is a forward-looking statement and should be considered an at-risk statement. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those related to the impact COVID-19 could have on our business, and including those inherent in the process of discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are safe and effective for use as human therapeutics, and in the endeavor of building a business around such medicines.

Mirati's forward-looking statements also involve assumptions that, if they never materialize or prove correct, could cause its results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although Mirati's forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of its management, these statements are based only on facts and factors currently known by Mirati. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These and other risks concerning Mirati's programs are described in additional detail in Mirati's annual report on Form 10-K, and most recent Form 10-Q, which are on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at the SEC's Internet site (https://www.sec.gov/). These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Mirati assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Mirati Contacts

Investor Relations: [email protected]

Media Relations: [email protected]

SOURCE Mirati Therapeutics, Inc.