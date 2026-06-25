Journal of Emergency Nursing Scores Record-High Journal Impact Factor

Measure reflects growing visibility and influence of the Journal within the field

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A growing number of nurse scientists, academics and researchers are relying on the studies they find in Journal of Emergency Nursing, as evidenced by the latest Journal Impact Factor scores released by Clarivate.

Journal Impact Factors, released every year, show the average number of times articles in a scientific journal were cited over the previous two years. For 2025, the Journal of Emergency Nursing earned its highest score ever: a Journal Impact Factor of 3.2.

"This means emergency nurses and nurse scientists are finding high-quality research that they use in their own research," said Editor-in-Chief Anna Valdez, PhD, RN, PHN, CEN, CFRN, FAEN, FAADN, FADLN. "Our Journal Impact Factor speaks to both the quality of the publications that are coming through and the interest in our journal."

The score marked a significant jump from 2024, when the Journal earned a 2.3. Data showed the Journal saw an increase of 127 citations from 2024 to 2025, even though the number of citable articles remained exactly the same.

"The score adds a level of respectability to the Journal, to ENA and to our members while driving more high-caliber authors to publish with us," Valdez said. "That's because, in academia, you have to publish extensively to earn your tenure in professoriat, and there's a lot of emphasis on publishing in high-impact journals."

Valdez expressed gratitude for the authors who chose to share their work in the Journal, and she added that a strong journal reflects the importance of emergency nursing and emergency nursing practice.

"Emergency nursing didn't even get designated as a specialty field until 2011," Valdez said. "This brings more visibility to the impact we make as emergency nurses, and I'm so excited for the Journal and for our members."

The Journal of Emergency Nursing, ENA's peer-reviewed academic journal, is published six times a year with original research and updates from the emergency nursing specialty, while also covering practice and professional issues. Journal readers can earn continuing education credits for reading articles in each issue. Visit jenonline.org and click the "Claim CNE" link to access the exam.

About the Emergency Nurses Association

The Emergency Nurses Association is the premier professional nursing association dedicated to defining the future of emergency nursing through advocacy, education, research, innovation, and leadership. Founded in 1970, ENA has proven to be an indispensable resource to the global emergency nursing community. With 40,000 members worldwide, ENA advocates for patient safety, develops industry-leading practice standards and guidelines, and guides emergency health care public policy. ENA members have expertise in triage, patient care, disaster preparedness, and all aspects of emergency care. Additional information is available at www.ena.org.

ENA Media Contact:

Mike Tish

Communications Specialist

847.460.4142

[email protected]

SOURCE Emergency Nurses Association