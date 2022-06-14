Journal of Endodontics CiteScore Rises from 7.1 to 7.8 in 2021, Ranking AAE's Official Journal 6 out of 109 in Dentistry

Helmed by noted endodontic educator and Editor-in-Chief Dr. Ken M. Hargreaves, the Journal of Endodontics is the official journal of the AAE. This monthly publication features a compilation of scientific articles, case reports and comparison studies evaluating materials and methods of pulp conservation and endodontic treatment. The JOE keeps pace with rapid changes in the field, covering the latest advances in techniques and instrumentation. Endodontists and general dentists rely on the JOE to learn about new concepts in the endodontic specialty.

A journal's CiteScore is the number of citations over the past three years, divided by the number of published papers.

"The JOE's rising CiteScore is a testament to the tireless dedication of the Editorial Board Committee, the Scientific Advisory Board, and every author who has submitted a quality paper to our Journal these past three years," said Dr. Hargreaves. "We aim to publish papers that will benefit both the patient in the chair right now – and the patient who will be there 10 years from now. This objective is evident in this new CiteScore number. We are undoubtedly creating a lasting impact on the specialty."

The Journal of Endodontics has long been known as the number-one benefit of AAE membership. Since it launched under its current title in 1975, the Journal has evolved and now includes a responsive online experience in addition to its print format – with more enhancements on the way.

"This strong CiteScore is undoubtedly a testament to the Journal's dedicated Editorial Board and the high quality and significance of its submissions, which have led to great success and recognition over the last several years," said AAE President Stefan I. Zweig. "And perhaps it is a foreshadowing of the innovative and exciting developments on the horizon for the Journal of Endodontics--including a new digital strategy which will engage online the next generation of JOE readers. New and exciting things are coming to our Journal."

About the American Association of Endodontists:

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 8,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient focused information, visit aae.org/patients .

Contacts:

Kim FitzSimmons, 800-872-3636

Elisabeth Lisican, 312-872-0460

SOURCE American Association of Endodontists (AAE)