Journal of Independent Medicine Releases New Issue Featuring Major Review on Autism Spectrum Disorder and Expanding Global Contributions to Honest Medicine

Conflict-Free, Double-Blind Peer-Reviewed Journal Continues to Advance Independent Scientific Inquiry and Transparent Medical Debate

WASHINGTON, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the publication of the latest edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine (JIM), continuing the journal's mission to provide a rigorous, conflict-free platform for scientific inquiry, clinical debate, and evidence-based medicine free from pharmaceutical or political influence.

The May 2026 issue features a wide range of peer-reviewed articles spanning critical care, public health, medical ethics, integrative medicine, vaccine safety, autism research, respiratory disease, and healthcare reform. Headlining the issue is a major review article, "Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder," authored by researchers affiliated with the McCullough Foundation and led by Peter A. McCullough, examining genetic, environmental, prenatal, and iatrogenic contributors to autism spectrum disorder.

"One of the fundamental responsibilities of scientific publishing is to allow important questions to be examined openly and rigorously—even when those discussions are uncomfortable," said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of the Independent Medical Alliance. "The Journal of Independent Medicine exists to ensure that clinicians and researchers have a credible, double-blind peer-reviewed platform where scientific evidence can be debated transparently and without fear of institutional suppression. Honest Medicine requires intellectual courage, methodological rigor, and a willingness to follow the data wherever it leads."

Now in its second year of publication, the Journal of Independent Medicine continues to expand its global reach and scholarly impact, publishing work from physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines and countries.

"We continue to be encouraged by the caliber of submissions coming from experts around the world who believe medicine advances through open scientific discourse—not ideological conformity," Dr. Varon added. "Every article published in the Journal undergoes a rigorous double-blind peer-review process and is evaluated on scientific merit alone. At a time when public trust in medical institutions remains fragile, independent journals committed to transparency and critical inquiry are more important than ever."

Featured Articles in the May 2026 Edition

Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder

Nicolas Hulscher; John S. Leake; Simon Troupe; Claire Rogers; Kirstin Cosgrove; M. Nathaniel Mead; Breanne Craven; Mila Radetich; Andrew Wakefield; Peter A. McCullough

A comprehensive review examining genetic, environmental, prenatal, and iatrogenic contributors to autism spectrum disorder and calling for expanded research into cumulative neurodevelopmental risk factors.

The ACIP Committee: A Seat at the Table and a Responsibility to Speak

Joseph Varon, MD

A commentary reflecting on IMA's appointment to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) and the importance of transparency, physician agency, and evidence-based dialogue in public health policy.

The Additive Role of Alternative Therapies in Modern Medicine: The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly

Adylle T. Varon, Joseph Varon

Explores how alternative therapies may complement conventional medicine while emphasizing the importance of evidence, regulation, and clinical oversight.

Healthcare: A Wake-Up Call to Reclaim Excellence – Empowering the Next Generation of Physicians, Dentists, and Allied Healthcare Professionals

Jennifer Hibberd

Examines declining standards and burnout in healthcare education and advocates for renewed emphasis on mentorship, excellence, and critical thinking.

Sepsis Without Biomarkers: A Physiology-Based Approach to Diagnosis and Management in Resource-Limited Settings

Santiago M. Herrero

Presents a practical framework for diagnosing and managing sepsis when laboratory biomarkers are unavailable.

E-cigarette or Vaping Product Use-Associated Lung Injury (EVALI): A Significant Health Crisis in the Digital World

Rubi Thapa, Vivek Paudyal, Samina Somji, Munish Sharma, Salim Surani

Reviews the rise of vaping-related lung injury and outlines diagnostic challenges, treatment strategies, and prevention considerations.

Esophageal Cancer Among Gastrointestinal Malignancies in the ICU: Malignancies in the ICU: A Retrospective Analysis of the MIMIC-III Database

Magnolia Donaji Garcia Mendoza, Francesca Martinez-Nachon, Jorge Martinez Muñoz, Joseph Varon

Analyzes ICU outcomes in oncology patients and identifies predictors of mortality and critical illness severity.

The Relationship Between ROX Index and Inflammatory Markers In COVID-19 Patients

Jorge Martinez, Francesca Martinez-Nachon, Sammy Ghaoui, Paloma A. Molina, Adela Bazbaz, Romina Flores, Joseph Varon

Evaluates whether combining respiratory indices with inflammatory markers improves assessment of disease severity in COVID-19 patients.

Acquired Tracheobronchomegaly Mimicking Mounier-Kuhn Syndrome Following Prolonged Mechanical Ventilation in Severe COVID-19 ARDS: A Fatal Case

Santiago M. Herrero, Jesús A. Alvarez-Fernández

Describes a fatal airway complication associated with prolonged mechanical ventilation in severe COVID-19 ARDS.

Chlorine Dioxide as an Adjunctive Treatment in Three Veterinary Cases: A Case Series

Teresa Carr, Mitchell Liester

Reports observational findings from three veterinary cases using chlorine dioxide adjunctively and calls for further controlled research.

The Claim That COVID-19 Vaccination Protected Australians from All-Cause Mortality Is Not Plausible

Clare M. Pain, Christopher Neil, Mark Jones

Critiques methodological limitations in analyses claiming broad all-cause mortality benefits from COVID-19 vaccination.

All current and past issues of the Journal of Independent Medicine are available free of charge at JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed, multi-specialty medical journal dedicated to advancing transparent, evidence-based, and conflict-free scientific inquiry. The journal provides a platform for rigorous clinical research, medical ethics, health policy, and open scientific discussion across a broad range of disciplines.

About the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA)

Formerly the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, the Independent Medical Alliance™ is a nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organization that has grown into America's leading organization of frontline doctors, healthcare providers, and researchers advocating for full reform of government healthcare agencies, including transparency on conflicts of interest, pricing and payments, drug and vaccine injuries, and other essential reforms to restore trust in healthcare agencies. IMA is committed to restoring trust, transparency, and integrity in healthcare through Honest Medicine™. IMA advocates for evidence-based medicine, informed consent, physician autonomy, and patient-centered care. Learn more at IMAHealth.org.

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SOURCE Independent Medical Alliance