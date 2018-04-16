Journal of Infusion Nursing

The Official Publication of the Infusion Nurses Society

News provided by

Infusion Nurses Society

14:30 ET

NORWOOD, Mass., April 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 40 years the Journal of Infusion Nursing (JIN) has been the leading resource for infusion nurse specialists and other health care professionals involved in the delivery of infusion therapy. Published bimonthly, this scholarly journal provides up-to-date clinical information that spans the specialty—from research and new practices to case studies, techniques, and policies that affect the infusion nursing profession. The Journal also contains biannual continuing education tests worth 4.5 contact hours or 10 CRNI® recertification units.

Infusion Scholarly Publication
Infusion Scholarly Publication

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/82147241-journal-of-infusion-nursing-submissions/

Infusion professionals from around the globe are invited to present their original work by submitting manuscripts for publication. Submissions to the Journal undergo a process of double-blind peer review. Final selections represent the broad scope of the infusion specialty and draw on the expertise of all health care providers who participate in the delivery of infusion therapy.

Access the Journal online: https://journals.lww.com/journalofinfusionnursing/pages/default.aspx

Author Guidelines: http://edmgr.ovid.com/jin/accounts/ifauth.htm

Submit a manuscript: http://www.editorialmanager.com/jin/default.aspx

Editor
Mary Alexander, MA, RN, CRNI®*, CAE, FAAN

Associate Managing Editor
Leslie Nikou
Leslie.nikou@ins1.org

Editorial Offices
Infusion Nurses Society (INS)
315 Norwood Park South
Norwood, MA 02062
Main Office: (781) 440-9408
http://www.ins1.org/

For advertising information:
Senior Account Manager
Sue Ryan, RN
sue.ryan@wolterskluwer.com
Office: (800) 457-9076
Cell: (203) 977-3822

*CRNI is a registered trademark of the Infusion Nurses Certification Corporation.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/journal-of-infusion-nursing-300630427.html

SOURCE Infusion Nurses Society

Related Links

http://www.ins1.org

Also from this source

14:30 ET On-Demand Webinars Now Available

Apr 11, 2018, 11:28 ET Infusion Nurses Society Forms Strategic Partnership With The...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Journal of Infusion Nursing

News provided by

Infusion Nurses Society

14:30 ET