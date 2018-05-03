Journal of Medical Internet Research Publishes a 65-Week Study That Finds Noom's Mobile Diabetes Prevention Program Demonstrated Weight Loss Results Inline With the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program

NEW YORK, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study published in this month's Journal of Medical Internet Research finds that Noom, Inc., the leader in mobile health coaching delivers similar results for prediabetics compared to the federal government's National Diabetes Prevention Program.

The pilot study, "Usefulness of a Novel Mobile Diabetes Prevention Program Delivery Platform With Human Coaching: 65-Week Observational Follow-Up," followed individuals with prediabetes over the course of 65 weeks. Participants logged their exercise, caloric intake, overall diet and sleep patterns on Noom's mobile platform. Participants were also in frequent contact with coaches who monitored their progress.

The study had originally found significant weight loss in the first 24 weeks for those participants who used Noom's 100% mobile Diabetes Prevention Program. This new study shows participants maintained their weight loss or continued to lose weight by the end of the 65-week study. Most of the weight loss was in the first 24 weeks.

The co-author of the study, Tatiana Toro-Ramos, Ph.D., says this research was a follow-up to a 2016 peer-reviewed study that was published in the British Medical Journal Open Diabetes Research & Care.

"Our follow-up study found that participants who were more engaged with Noom's mobile program had even better weight loss by week 65," said Dr. Toro-Ramos. "Those who logged their meals, tracked their weight and exercise, communicated with coaches and read articles lost the most weight, and kept it off over the entire study."

The study showed participants were highly engaged, with 80 percent completing the program.

A Closer Look at the JMIR Study

Participants who were highly engaged and completed the core program along with the maintenance phase lost an average of 9 percent of their starting weight. Most of that weight was lost between week one and week 24.

On average, participants lost 7.64 kg by week 24 and a total weight loss of 8.77 kg by week 65. Those results are in line with the CDC's National Diabetes Prevention Program that requires participants lose 5 percent of their body weight over the course of 6 - 12 months. Noom's program kept participants engaged with their custom content readily accessible human coaches and support groups.

In the United States, 84 million people have prediabetes while 30.3 million have diabetes, according to the 2017 National Diabetes Statistics Report. It's estimated the total annual cost for diagnosed diabetes is $245 billion.

The CEO and co-founder of Noom, Saeju Jeong, says diabetes and obesity is a global problem, but Americans are at the top of this health epidemic.

"Noom is bringing technology, artificial intelligence, and human coaches to tackle the diabetes and obesity epidemic," said Jeong. "This latest study is further academic proof that Noom's platform delivers long-lasting, healthy weight loss that is based on behavior change."

