JOURNAL OF ORTHOPEDICS STUDY REVEALS BENEFIT OF INCREDIWEAR AFTER TOTAL KNEE ARTHROPLASTY

2022 Study Compared Incrediwear to Compression Sleeves

CHICO, Calif., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Orthopedics published the results of a study concluding that Incrediwear , the leading provider of innovative therapeutic wear, provides more benefit after total knee arthroplasty (TKA) than compression stockings or Thrombo-Embolsim Deterrent (TED) Hose, routinely prescribed after TKA. The study, "Noncompressive sleeves versus compression stockings after total knee arthroplasty: A prospective pilot study," aimed to compare the efficacy of non-compressive sleeves versus compression stockings for postoperative recovery in TKA patients.

The prospective pilot study involved a sample size of 55 TKA patients assigned to either the non-compressive Incrediwear sleeve group or the compression stocking group. The study measured various parameters, including pain levels, range of motion, swelling, and overall patient satisfaction. Most notably, TED Hose compression patient evaluations demonstrated an increase of swelling by 35% at 21 days post-op, while non-compressive Incrediwear patient evaluations showed 19% less swelling during the same time frame. Incrediwear patient evaluations indicated less pain and had a 4% percent increase in range of motion compared to the TED Hose group of patients.

"The findings of this pilot study clearly suggest that non-compressive sleeves provide a promising alternative to compression stockings for post-operative recovery in TKA patients. Not only did non-compressive (Incrediwear) sleeves provide effective pain management and decrease narcotic use, as well as reduced swelling, but they also allowed for improved range of motion. Participants using Incrediwear reported higher levels of patient satisfaction and a better recovery time. Compliance is important after knee replacement surgery, so allowing patients more options is key and the Incrediwear products are more comfortable to wear." said orthopedic surgeon Dr. Paul Jacob of Oklahoma Joint Reconstruction Institute, lead researcher in this study.

Incrediwear utilizes a unique fabric blend incorporating two semiconductor elements, germanium and carbon. When exposed to body heat, these elements release biologically active infrared waves and therapeutic negative ions, increasing blood flow, regulating temperature, and enhancing the body's natural healing process. Incrediwear sleeves and braces are designed to be worn comfortably day and night and are machine washable for easy maintenance.

"We couldn't be happier with the findings of this study. It confirms what we've observed anecdotally from our Surgeons, PTs, and customers for many years and contributes to the growing body of evidence supporting the effectiveness of Incrediwear in post-operative recovery," said Dr. Jackson Corley, Founder and CEO of Incrediwear.

"I designed Incrediwear as a safe, convenient, and non-invasive means to accelerate recovery by reducing swelling and increasing blood flow, both at rest. To be recognized by the prestigious Journal of Orthopedics further reinforces that medical professionals should be using Incrediwear for anyone undergoing total knee arthroplasty."

Read the full study at here at PubMed.

ABOUT INCREDIWEAR:

Incrediwear's novel technology empowers the wearer through alleviating pain, reducing swelling and improving functional outcomes in surgery and sport. Semiconductors embedded in the proprietary fabric release biologically active infrared waves and therapeutic negative ions when exposed to body heat. The wearable technology increases circulation at rest, which reduces pain and promotes healing. Unlike copper or compression, Incrediwear is scientifically backed and research-focused, delivering effective results to empower every individual to live their best life. For more information about Incrediwear, please visit https://incrediwear.com/ and follow them on social media platforms @Incrediwear.

