Journal of Otolaryngology Study Finds Surgical Treatment of Sleep Apnea More Effective than CPAP Therapy in Preventing the Onset of Type 2 Diabetes

TriNetX

01 Jun, 2023, 09:00 ET

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TriNetX, the global network of healthcare organizations driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies, enabled researchers at Hospital Quirónsalud Marbella and Hospital Campo de Gibraltar to leverage European and global real-world data (RWD) for a study that found patients diagnosed with sleep apnea have a lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2DM) when undergoing surgery compared to being treated with continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) therapy.

The results were published in the article titled: "Risk of Diabetes in Patients with Sleep Apnea: Comparison of Surgery Versus CPAP in a Long-Term Follow-Up Study" in the Q1 medical Journal of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery. The study was led by Dr. Carlos O'Connor Reina, Laura Rodríguez Alcalá, Carlos Casado Morente, and José María Ignacio García.

Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain, and with its parent company Fresenius-Helios, also the leader in Europe. In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is present in Latin America, particularly in Colombia and Peru. Fresenius-Helios employs >45,000 professionals across 180 health centers, including 58 hospitals with >8,000 beds.

TriNetX is the largest and fastest-growing collaborative research network comprised of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. TriNetX puts the power of RWD into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation.

"This is one of the first studies ever conducted with real-world data in the otolaryngology field in Spain," said Rocio Diaz Sanchez, Research Director, Quirónsalud. "These findings will ultimately assist healthcare providers with making informed clinical decisions and personalized treatment plans for sleep apnea patients."

"We are delighted for Quirónsalud, Fresenius-Helios, and all of the investigators involved in this first-of-its-kind real-world evidence study," said Gema Hernández Ibarburu, Senior Healthcare Partnership Manager EMEA at TriNetX, LLC.

The article is currently available for download from the Journal of Otolaryngology - Head and Neck Surgery Journal website at https://journalotohns.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s40463-022-00616-3.

About TriNetX, LLC
TriNetX is a global network of healthcare organizations and life sciences companies driving real-world research to accelerate the development of new therapies. Through its self-service, HIPAA, GDPR, and LGPD-compliant platform of federated EHR, datasets, and consulting partnerships, TriNetX puts the power of real-world data into the hands of its worldwide community to improve protocol design, streamline trial operations, refine safety signals, and enrich real-world evidence generation. For more information, visit TriNetX at www.trinetx.com or follow @TriNetX on Twitter.

About Quirónsalud
Quirónsalud is the leading hospital group in Spain and, together with its parent Fresenius-Helios, also in Europe. In addition to its activity in Spain, Quirónsalud is also present in Latin America, particularly in Colombia and Peru. Together, it has more than 45,000 professionals in more than 180 health centers, including 58 hospitals with more than 8,000 hospital beds. It has the most advanced technology and a large team of highly specialized professionals of international prestige. Among its centers are the Fundación Jiménez Díaz University Hospital, Teknon Medical Center, Ruber Internacional, Quirónsalud Madrid University Hospital, Quirónsalud Barcelona Hospital, Dexeus University Hospital, Gipuzkoa Polyclinic, General University Hospital of Catalonia, and Quirónsalud Sagrado Corazón Hospital. For more information, visit www.quironsalud.es.

Media Contacts

TriNetX, LLC
Bill Stetson
(857) 285-6038
[email protected]

Quirónsalud
Salvador Alcaide, Communication and Marketing Department
+34 699 60 62 45
[email protected] 

SOURCE TriNetX

