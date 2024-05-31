Journal of Pediatric Critical Care 10-Year Study Concludes LifeVac Is A "Valuable Complement to Standard Life Support Techniques"

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeVac, the original non-powered airway clearing device, reported it's record ninth peer reviewed journal study on Tuesday, May 28th. The study, conducted by the Journal of Pediatric Critical Care, used data from 2012-2022, in which time 299 children under 5 years old were successfully resuscitated with LifeVac.

The journal concluded "LifeVac should be considered a valuable complement to standard life support techniques in choking emergencies, particularly for at-risk groups such as children under the age of 5."

"We are pleased to share the results of the peer review," said Arthur Lih, inventor and CEO of LifeVac. "Today, we learned of another child saved by LifeVac. 1,438 children are alive today because LifeVac was available when current protocol failed," Lih continued.

"LifeVac is the most studied and most successful airway clearance device in history," Mr. Lih stated. "We receive daily updates from around the world reporting LifeVac saves in children as young as 2 months and adults as old as 93. As of today, LifeVac has saved 2,268 people and we know that number will grow tomorrow," Lih concluded.

LifeVac is the subject of nine peer review journal articles including (links provided upon request)

The International Journal of Clinical Skills,

International Journal of Pediatric Otorhinolaryngology,

Pediatrics & Therapeutics,

International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health,

Resuscitation Plus,

Laryngoscope Investigative Otolaryngology,

BMC Med Educ./Pub Med,

Frontiers in Medicine

About LifeVac LLC: LifeVac is a company known for its lifesaving airway clearance device of the same name. Founded in 2010, it is based out of Nesconset, New York. It is registered with the FDA, MHRA, and Australia ARTG.

For more information about LifeVac and its life-saving products, visit www.lifevac.net.

