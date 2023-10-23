Journal of Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Analysis Publishes Study Analytically Validating OncoHost's PROphet® Test as a Decision Support Tool for Metastatic NSCLC Patients

OncoHost

23 Oct, 2023

Peer-reviewed paper reveals proteomic assay's strong analytical capabilities, enabling robust and reproducible predictions for truly personalized treatment guidance

BINYAMINA, Israel and CARY, N.C., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OncoHost, a technology company transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes, today announced a peer-reviewed article published in the Journal of Pharmaceutical & Biomedical Analysis. The study examines the analytical validity of OncoHost's proprietary PROphet® test as a proteomics-based decision-support tool for metastatic NSCLC patients, demonstrating strong experimental precision and accuracy performance, as well as strong computational accuracy.

In an era marked by technological and computational revolutions, ensuring stability and consistency of measurements and predictive models is paramount. Analytical validity serves as one of the bases upon which personalized medicine stands, offering a comprehensive evaluation of the ability of a given tool to detect and quantify biomarkers of interest, as well as to obtain the same model output in repeated measurements precisely and accurately.

The peer-reviewed study titled Analytical validation of the PROphet test for treatment decision-making guidance in metastatic non-small cell lung cancer demonstrates that OncoHost's PROphet® NSCLC test displays strong experimental precision and accuracy performance, with the computational precision analysis exhibiting high consistency for repeated samples. In addition, cross-platform analysis supported the reliability of the examined proteomic assay.

"While PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors have played a major role in revolutionizing cancer therapy, there is still a clear lack of robust biomarkers for guiding treatment decisions in patients being treated with these modalities," said Michal Harel, Ph.D., Director of Science & Innovation at OncoHost. "In this study, we have achieved the significant milestone of highlighting proteomics as a reliable tool in biomarker discovery. This has the potential to truly make a dent in the future of personalized cancer care, ushering in an era of highly tailored and more effective treatments, and ultimately improving the prospects for patients battling this disease."

OncoHost's PROphet® platform combines bioinformatics, system biology, proteomic pattern recognition and machine learning to predict clinical benefit probability (at least 12 months progression-free survival) in response to PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitors - as a single agent or in combination with chemotherapy. The novel predictive computational model uses SomaScan® Assay V4.1 by Somalogic (NASDAQ: SLGC) and requires only one pre-treatment blood test for analysis. The computational element of PROphet® is generated on a cohort of NSCLC patients from OncoHost's ongoing, prospective, multicenter clinical trial, PROPHETIC (NCT04056247).

"This peer-reviewed article underscores the effectiveness of our proprietary PROphet® test as a proteomics-based decision-support tool for metastatic NSCLC patients, showcasing robust precision and accuracy of the platform and its computational output," said Ofer Sharon, MD, CEO of OncoHost. "Predictive tools that combine proteomics-based analysis with a computational model are rare. This breakthrough represents a unique approach and highlights the innovative work and effort to set a standard for analytical validity in this field. While competitors predominantly offer prognostic or predictive tools, we stand out by providing clear clinical utility. I am proud of our team and look forward to what lies ahead."

OncoHost is a technology company headquartered in Binyamina, Israel, and Cary, North Carolina, transforming the approach to precision medicine for improved patient outcomes. OncoHost's proprietary platform, PROphet®, is a plasma-based, proteomic pattern analysis tool whose initial offering in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) uses a single blood sample to guide first-line immunotherapy decision-making. The PROphet® NSCLC test provides clear clinical utility by offering physicians crucial guidance on the optimal first-line immunotherapy treatment plan for each individual patient, with a significant effect on overall survival. Led by an experienced team of entrepreneurs and industry experts and supported by a large-scale prospective clinical trial with over 40 sites and 1,700 patients recruited worldwide, OncoHost is well positioned to lead precision diagnostics and biomarker development to the next stage.

