Journal of Precision Medicine Hosts the Precision Medicine Leaders' Summit Supported by Janssen, Celgene & Novartis

FISHERS, Ind., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Journal of Precision Medicine is proud to host the third annual Precision Medicine Leaders' Summit. This global precision medicine leadership conference will take place from June 26-28, 2018 at the Hyatt Regency, Jersey City, NJ.

Keynote Speaker: Maurie Markman, MD, President of Medicine & Science, CTCA

The Precision Medicine Leaders' Summit will feature a keynote address from Maurie Markman, MD, President of Medicine & Science, Cancer Treatment Centers of America. His keynote speech will cover precision medicine and the future of cancer care.

"I am delighted to participate in this important meeting to continue the discussion of the evolving and expanding role of precision cancer medicine," said Dr. Markman.

This summit is expected to attract more than 300 representatives from industry, academia, medical centers and government/policy. The event will offer panel discussions covering key topics such as, NGS, diagnostics, precision oncology, clinical trials, predictive analytics, biomarkers, artificial intelligence, digital medicine, biobanking, molecular imaging and neurodegenerative medicine. See the full agenda here.

"We are excited to bring the Precision Medicine Leaders' Summit to New Jersey," said Nigel Russell, President, Kneed Media LP, the event organizers. "New Jersey is a global hub for life science innovation and talent, and is in close proximity to major academic institutions, leading medical centers and global financial markets."

Convening this summit in the northeast, after two successful years in San Diego, is an ideal progression for this event. The northeast corridor, especially the New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania life science ecosystems are abundant with precision medicine start-ups, academia, and big pharma players.

"Given New Jersey's leadership in precision medicine, we look forward to hosting this important conference and welcoming the world's foremost experts in the field," said Debbie Hart, President, BIONJ.

Of note, some of the region's largest companies will be supporting this conference, including Janssen, Celgene, and Novartis among others.

