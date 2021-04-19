Journal of the American College of Cardiology Cardiovascular Imaging Publishes New Peer-Reviewed Article Validating MyoStrain® for the Detection of Asymptomatic Cardiac Dysfunction and Ability to Risk-Stratify Patients for Individualized Care

MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new pivotal research paper published in the Journal of American College of Cardiology (JACC) Cardiovascular Imaging presents several key validations for the clinical use of MyoStrain® in determining the risk of heart failure across multiple cardiac disease states.[1]

MyoStrain was able to "differentiate between healthy (patients) and patients at risk of heart failure, which was not possible by any other conventional CMR parameter"[1] and group the patients into risk stages concurrent with the ACC/AHA's (American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association) standardized heart failure guidelines.

Professor Grigorios Korosoglou, MD, the lead author of the study and Chief of Cardiology & Vascular Medicine at GRN Hospital, stated: "MyoStrain was able to both identify and classify cardiac risk in patients who did not exhibit any cardiovascular symptoms and where traditional metrics could not. These are substantial findings that could profoundly impact the standard of care in cardiology and cardio-oncology."

Professor Henning Steen, MD, Head of Cardiac MRI at Marien Hospital in Hamburg, Germany, added: "Using MyoStrain, we are seeing that heart dysfunction progresses in a pattern independent of the patient's heart condition or disease diagnosis. This provides a standardized curve that allows us to individualize heart failure medications for high-risk patients, start preventative treatment for at-risk patients and direct patients towards the most appropriate care."

Full access to the publication is available here.

[1] Korosoglou, G et al. J Am Coll Cardiol Cardiovasc Imaging. Jan 13, 2021. DOI: 10.1016/j.jcmg.2020.10.024

