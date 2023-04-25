Journalist and Discovery Institute Senior Fellow, Jonathan Choe, Nominated For Four Emmy Awards

Choe's Stories "Turco's Last Stand" and "Seattle's Unending Drug Crisis" Recognized for Excellence in News Reporting

SEATTLE, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Discovery Institute is pleased to announce that Jonathan Choe, Senior Fellow at the Center on Wealth and Poverty's Fix Homelessness Initiative, has been nominated for four Emmy Awards by the Northwest chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Choe was nominated for Reporter – News Specialty Assignment. His story "Turco's Last Stand" was nominated for Serious News Feature, and "Seattle's Unending Drug Crisis" was nominated for Hard News Report. Choe's prior work at KOMO news, "Seattle's Homeless Crisis," was nominated in the Continuing Coverage category. The nominations were made by peer judges in the media industry outside of the Northwest market.

Choe described the Emmy nominations as: "proof that Discovery's independent guerilla journalism model works and matters to the community. The nominations should send a strong message to politicians that elected officials do not get to decide who's a journalist and who's not."

"Discovery's innovative model of scholarship and street-level journalism at Fix Homelessness is reaching a wide audience and receiving well-deserved recognition," added Discovery Institute President Steve Buri. "We are confident that Jonathan's work will continue to bring awareness to the need for new, effective policy to address the homelessness crisis."

Choe has more than two decades of experience in TV news behind the scenes and in front of the camera for ABC, NBC, FOX, CBS, and Tribune. He has also been nominated and honored with multiple industry awards, including an Emmy.

Discovery Institute is a non-profit educational and research organization whose is to advance a culture of purpose, creativity, and innovation. It sponsors programs in areas such as economics, education, science and technology, bioethics, and artificial intelligence.

