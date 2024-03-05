JOURNALIST AND INFERTILE AF PODCAST HOST ALI PRATO WRITES CHILDREN'S BOOK ABOUT IVF, "WORK OF ART" - OUT TODAY

MORE INFO ABOUT "Work of ART: An IVF Kid Learns about Assisted Reproductive Technology" HERE

MAPLEWOOD, N.J., March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Prato, journalist, Fertility Rally co-founder and Infertile AF podcast host, has written a groundbreaking children's book about IVF and family building through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), published today.

Ali is an infertility warrior and advocate who went through secondary infertility before having her second child, Sonny, through IVF. Ali's podcast, Infertile AF, founded in 2019, has released more than 260 episodes and has been downloaded globally more than 1.4 million times. Listen to Infertile AF here.

"I wrote this book because I want all kids who were born through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) to know how wanted they were, and how loved they are," Ali says. "This book is a true labor of love, and I hope readers both young and old love reading it as much as I loved writing it."

Meet Sonny, an ordinary kid with an extraordinary love for basketball and the NBA. He dreams of making slam dunks and three-pointers, just like his heroes on the court. But there's something about Sonny that sets him apart from the other kids – he was conceived through Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) and IVF.

As Sonny learns his origin story, he also finds out how much his mom loves being a mom to him and his older sister, Ever, and about the profound love and determination that brought him into the world.

This heartfelt, personal story, written by journalist, IVF mama, Infertile AF podcast host and Fertility Rally co-creator Ali Prato, invites young readers on a heartwarming adventure that explores the complex themes of family, infertility, and the miracle of science, love and luck.

"When I was going through infertility, I have never felt so lost and alone in my life. I didn't know much about my own fertility, and I didn't know anything about IVF. Once I finally had my IVF baby, I vowed that I would help normalize the conversation around infertility, IVF and Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART), for anyone who was going through it after me."

