Journalist Chris Hansen to Appear with Canadian Nonprofit Giving Thanks to Petition Signers on 10-hour Live Stream

TORONTO, May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEFEND aims to reduce risks for children and vulnerable people online by education and advocacy. As such, DEFEND started a petition on change.org ( Go to Petition ) to rally citizens globally, calling for a more secure online world. To date there have been over 10,000 signatures.

DEFEND's petition calls for legislative changes to happen and for ALL social media sites to have age/ID verification for all users.

A Canadian House of Commons Committee is already investigating websites like Pornhub for parallel issues. DEFEND has been invited by the Committee to submit a brief on its position.

On May 8, 2021, DEFEND will be hosting a unique event to bring awareness to these issues. DEFEND's "10-hour Ink-A-Thon" which will consist of some of the DEFEND team and several celebrities personally thanking all 10,000+ people who signed its petition on a Live Stream. It's estimated the stunt will take 10+ hours to complete the petition. DEFEND will also be giving away $300 in prizes (Gift cards and cash) for those watching.

Some celebrities reading names during the event include:

Chris Hansen (To Catch a Predator)



(To Catch a Predator) Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black)



(Orange is the New Black) Colin Mocharie (Whose Line is it Anyways)

Other celebrities who will be reading names include: Bellamy Young (Scandal), Blake Cashman (NFL linebacker), Peter Chao (Youtube Star) and Cheryl Strayed (Best selling author)

"We can say with great certainty that if we had age/ID verification for everyone online, then the world would be a safer place. People would not be sharing child porn on Facebook..."

-DEFEND Chair Romaine Bonghanya

DEFEND is a nonprofit that is run by more than 30 professionals from across the world. Some are parents, who are very concerned about their children's safety using social media.

To be proactive DEFEND is currently developing a groundbreaking new social media platform which will have age and ID verification built in from the ground up. An official announcement about the $400k+ project will come during the Live Stream on May 8.

