Journalist Terre Blair's "Big Problems Big Thinkers" Bloomberg TV Series Recently Released Three More Episodes

Warren Buffett addresses the potential of nuclear threats. Academy Award winning director Steven Soderbergh warns of media misinformation. Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Thomas Friedman gives insight into the political divide

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Big Problems. Big Thinkers", a Bloomberg TV series now releasing episodes 4, 5 & 6, features journalist Terre Blair interviewing an extraordinary group of leaders to find solutions to some of the most urgent challenges facing humanity: global climate change, financial mayhem, nuclear attacks, cyber threats, political paralysis.

Big Thinkers on “Big Problems Big Thinkers” Steven Soderbergh, Warren Buffett and Madeleine Albright

Terre asks Warren Buffett, Ted Turner, Michael Bloomberg, and others if a framework of ethics and values can help solve these grave threats to our future. What she discovers is sobering, thought-provoking, and ultimately, hopeful.

Watch now all of the 6 episodes of "Big Problems Big Thinkers." via the below Bloomberg.com links;

EPISODE 6 - MEDIA (recently released)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2022-03-28/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-6-media-video

EPISODE 5 - POLITICS (recently released)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2022-03-28/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-4-the-nuclear-threat-video

EPISODE 4 - THE NUCLEAR THREAT (recently released)

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2022-03-23/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-4-the-nuclear-threat-video

EPISODE 3 - THE VALUES CRISIS

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2018-03-09/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-3-the-values-crisis-video

EPISODE 2 - ECONOMY

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2018-03-09/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-2-economy-video

EPISODE 1 - CLIMATE CHANGE

https://www.bloomberg.com/news/videos/2018-03-09/big-problems-big-thinkers-episode-1-climate-change-video

