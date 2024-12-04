Journalists, learn how to handle and prevent online threats, Dec. 13

WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Journalists today are increasingly facing digital threats. An October 2024 survey by the International Women's Media Foundation reported that 33% of journalists it surveyed had faced a threat of digital violence — and a 2020 UNESCO-commissioned study found that nearly three-quarters of the journalists it surveyed who identified as women had experienced online violence.

But when — and how — should journalists react when they experience digital harassment? What legal tools are available to newsrooms and independent journalists when dealing with online threats? And what are the tangible ways to prepare for such attacks before they happen?

Join the National Press Club Journalism Institute for a free webinar on Friday, Dec. 13, covering:

  • How to recognize the types of online harassment journalists face most often
  • When to ignore online harassment and when to take action
  • What to do when online harassment crosses into illegal territory
  • Steps you can take right now to help protect your digital presence

Registration is open for this free webinar, to take place Friday, Dec. 13, from 11 a.m. to noon ET.

Who you'll hear from:

  • Tat Bellamy-Walker, Program Manager of Digital Safety Training and Resources (Media) at PEN America
  • María Salazar Ferro, Director of Newsroom Safety and Resilience at The New York Times
  • Greg Lipper, a D.C.-based litigator with extensive experience in criminal defense and investigations, and First Amendment and media law

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute
The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest.

