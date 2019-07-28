Journalists Recognized At Kiekert-Sponsored Heritage Journalism Awards Program

PLYMOUTH, Mich., July 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 20 automotive writers were recognized for outstanding journalism at an Automotive Heritage Awards ceremony during the recent Concours d'Elegance of America in Plymouth, Michigan.

Sponsored by Kiekert AG, the annual journalism awards program recognizes work in a variety of automotive heritage categories, including best book, best personality profile and best motorsports article. Based in Heiligenhaus, Germany, Kiekert is the technology leader in automotive locking systems.

Best-in-category award winners included Graham Kozak for "The Man and His Cars," a profile of Ralph Lauren in AutoWeek; Karl Ludvigsen for his two-volume book "Reid Railton: Man and Speed"; Lyn Woodward for an article about the women-only Rebelle Rallye on TheDrive.com, and Gary Horstkorta, for a motorsports story published on the Mercedes-Benz of America website.

Other gold award winners were Peter Brock, Lawrence R. Gustin, Burt Levy, Graham Robson, Daniel Strohl, Richard Webber, Gary Witzenburg and Jeffrey Zurschmeide.

The 2019 award recipients were selected by a jury of more than 20 automotive journalists, headed by Csaba Csere, former editor-in-chief of Car & Driver magazine. Entries for the 2019 program were more than double the previous year's total.

"Kiekert is ideally suited to be the presenting sponsor for our 2019 journalism awards program," said Steve Purdy, founder of the Automotive Heritage Awards (AHA) program. "Founded in 1857, Kiekert has a long and distinguished history in the auto industry."

Purdy noted that Kiekert has been a leader in the development and production of automotive locking systems. The company employs 6,500 people in all major regions of the world. In the United States, Kiekert has two facilities in Wixom, Michigan – a production plant and the company's lead engineering, sales and program management center for the NAFTA region. Kiekert Wixom plays a key role in the worldwide corporate Kiekert network and is a major pillar of the company's success.

