Journee Technologies Appoints Erika Lang Head of the Americas, Leading a New Team to Continue its Global Expansion with the Opening of a New U.S. Office

NEW YORK, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Journee Technologies, the award-winning immersive web technology company, today announced the appointment of Erika Lang as Head of the Americas to oversee a new team helping to fuel their global expansion, including a new office in New York City.

In addition to Lang, Journee has brought on former Director of MA+ Group Jordan Robinson, who also served as an executive at Deloitte and KPMG, as Global Partnership Director and Tiago Valente, who holds a professorship in Design and Brand Experience at Parsons and has worked with major brands including Google, Zara and Unilever, as Creative Director.

Lang will oversee the U.S. business and focus on nurturing and expanding Journee's immersive web technology relationships with agencies and enterprise brands who seek to leverage the commercial levers that its platform provides to drive revenue and increase engagement. Lang joins Journee from s4 Capital's Media.Monks, where she spent the last several years as Senior Vice President, leading the regional U.S. & Canada Client team across the agency's content, data, digital media and tech engagements.

The addition of Lang, Robinson and Valente will help further power Journee's accelerated growth in U.S. markets.

"We are currently witnessing the beginning of a new era of the web, with more and more websites being enhanced by immersive experiences. Journee is dedicated to working with our partners across the globe to enable them to deliver meaningful digital touch points that resonate well with their audiences," said Thomas Johann Lorenz, Co-Founder and CEO. "As Journee continues to grow its footprint in the United States, Erika's strong industry relationships and expertise with rapid business expansion will be invaluable. We are thrilled to have her leading these efforts."

"Over the last several years, Journee has revolutionized how we play, shop, learn, and consume on the web by fully unlocking the commercial benefits of immersive web. I am thrilled to expand Journee's market-leading immersive web platform technology in the U.S. while being a trusted partner to leading brands and enterprises who have a desire to bring first-to market immersive web and i-commerce experiences to life which enable deeper engagement, higher conversions, and new revenue streams."

For the past 16 years, Lang has held key corporate leadership positions at top companies in their respective fields, working in both B2C and B2B across international sales and marketing, business development, agency leadership and consulting. At Media.Monks, Lang was responsible for driving 48% like-for-like growth across high profile accounts spanning beauty, media, packaged goods, SaaS, tech, and luxury clients.

She also served as Senior Vice President at Art & Science; Group Director of the BMW account at Octagon; Director of Business Development at Rent the Runway; and Senior Director of Global Business-Fashion at IMG.

About Journee

Journee was founded by Thomas Johann Lorenz and Christian "Mio" Loclair, who, early on, predicted the use of AI to enhance our daily lives. Today, Journee does exactly that, providing enterprises with a leading technology platform to bring AI-enabled immersive experiences to life as part of their digital ecosystems. The JourneeX platform is used to deliver photorealistic 3D experiences for people to shop, work, learn, create and share ideas in a completely new manner. Journee is the leading enterprise platform for immersive web, dedicated to creating unparalleled virtual experiences for its clients that deliver increased engagement rates, new revenue streams, seamless software integrations, personalization, and industry-leading security for optimized audience data. Accessible in any browser, Journee's platform ensures fast connection with highest quality content. The JourneeX platform is used by leading agencies to deliver work to their brand clients. With five global offices and a multicultural team of imaginative experts, Journee is driven by one goal: to collaboratively revolutionize the future of the Internet.

