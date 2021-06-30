JourneeBox's New Live Virtual Travel Experiences Transport You to International Destinations

PORTLAND, Ore., June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Announcing the new live Virtual Travel Experiences exclusively from JourneeBox http://www.JourneeBox.com. "The addition comes in part as a response to the increased desire for travel post quarantine," explains Kevia Jeffrey-West, CEO of Kevia, the parent brand of JourneeBox.

Your guide live from Kyoto. Example of Musubi

JourneeBox's Virtual Travel Experiences provide live workshops with locals and engage JourneeBox subscribers in immersive virtual tours transporting them to distant locations. "Journee Live brings the excitement and adventure of travel directly to our customers wherever they are in the world," says Kevia. "JourneeBox is inspired by my own travels to Africa, Asia, South America, & Europe. Each of our quarterly subscription boxes connect the customer to the beauty, the products, the cultures and nature of travel. Our new Virtual Travel Experiences create a personal connection between the subscriber and the location theme of each box." Sadly, many Americans never travel outside the country during their lifetime. Beyond meeting the increased pandemic-related demand for travel experiences Journee Live opens hearts and minds to rich and varied cultural experiences outside our own borders.

"My first trip to Africa really broadened my worldview. My knowledge of history, art, language, and even my identity were greatly expanded. So I was shocked and dismayed to learn that only one third of Americans have a passport. Providing cultural learning and live interactions with locals from around the world feels like a natural evolution for JourneeBox," says Jeffrey-West.

Valued at $250+ each quarterly JourneeBox comes with 6+ full size products, for a subscription price starting at $54.99 per box. Products are either custom designed by Kevia or curated via our worldwide sustainable business partners. In addition to live workshops, JourneeBox Experiences also include a collection of products focused on the country and subject matter of each box. Jeffrey-West explains, "Our customers are able to see and experience where the products are used and created through the perspective of locals. The live format also allows them to interact with both hosts and other participants."

When surveyed, JourneeBox customers reported that learning new crafts and artforms from other countries and experiencing immersive walking tours are the type of events they would enjoy the most. Upcoming from JourneeBox this summer is the Kyoto box. The box is paired with two Virtual Travel Experiences: a Furoshiki Folding Workshop and a Kyoto Forest Bathing Experience. Taught by Kyoto-based Musubi, (https://www.musubi-furoshiki.com/), the Furoshiki Workshop includes the history of the fabric folding art form using the furoshiki (folding cloth) included in the Kyoto box. The Kyoto Forest Bathing Experience is available with additional products and a hiking tour that explores the history, biology, and religions featured in The Fushimi Inari temples and forests. JourneeBox Virtual Travel Experiences with product bundles are available starting at $40.

Launched just two years ago, JourneeBox is listed in both Amazon's Top 20 Best Subscription Boxes for women and My Subscription Addiction's top 21 best subscription boxes for women. Each curated box is inspired by a new location and contains 6+ items as though they were "gifts from a well-traveled friend." Visit http://www.JourneeBox.com to join The Journee and select your first box.

About Kevia & JourneeBox

A Black woman-owned business, Kevia (http://www.keviastyle.com) is an arts, travel and nature-inspired lifestyle brand committed to fair trade and environmental sustainability. With two decades of experience designing and producing jewelry, apparel, home and beauty goods, the Kevia team had been looking for a new outlet to share a cohesive assortment of luxury products when we made the decision to launch JourneeBox. JourneeBox's direct-to-consumer model keeps our prices and environmental impact lower than other boxes. Kevia is responsible for the design, production and vetting of every product in each JourneeBox. The pandemic forced a change in the way we source our materials. Our new methods shorten the supply chain, keeping costs down and quality up. Founded by Kevia Jeffrey-West in 2006, the Kevia brand has been carried by national retailers in over 21 countries including Nordstrom, StichFix, Anthropologie, Harvey Nichols, and Saks. Her jewelry, accessories, and apparel aim to convey classic elegance, and have been worn by celebrities such as Oprah Winfrey and Blake Lively.

