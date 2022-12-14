Journera Announces Agreements with Four Initial Customers for Journera® Audiences, the Company's New Product for Destination Marketing Organizations (DMOs)

Customers for first-party data product include regional, state, and local tourism boards and their advertising agencies

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced agreements with four new customers for Journera® Audiences.

The initial customers for Journera® Audiences include well-known travel and tourism authorities and the advertising agencies that represent them: Travel Texas; Visit Tampa Bay; Visit Savannah; and The Florida Keys and Key West.

Journera® Audiences help these destinations better target and personalize their marketing and engage likely travelers through Journera's first-party, real-time airline and hotel booking data from the largest U.S. travel brands. Journera serves up target audiences based on known travel behaviors and travel purchases right down to the customer ID level.

"We are delighted with the reception that Journera® Audiences has received in our initial trial deployments," said Eric Zaner, Senior Vice President of Global Sales, Journera. "When the marketing results showed higher return on investment and ad-spend for destinations, our initial customers quickly decided to extend their agreements with us. We knew we were serving a huge unmet need in the tourism market."

Journera® Audiences includes a wide array of filters that can be chosen by the destination. They include historic bookings to the destination; historic bookings to similar destinations; active airline and hotel reservations to the destination (or to a competing destination); and customers whose past trips exhibit a high propensity to spend and travel again.

"Journera's first-party data from travel brand partners is key to reaching the right targets for our travel clients," commented Eric Gitlin, whose agency represents The Florida Keys and Key West. "We are planning to expand our partnership with Journera for 2022 and beyond."

Destination Marketing Organizations are applying Journera® Audiences across their marketing and media channels to reach more known travelers, optimize their marketing strategies, drive more revenue, and create more economic development in their destinations.

Because of the accuracy and timeliness of Journera's first-party data, Journera® Audiences can be deployed in a wide variety of marketing use cases to increase ROI and drive visitation and revenue to a destination. Following are examples of a few of the use cases by initial customers.

Driving repeat travelers to a destination by deploying Journera® Audiences with a filter of historic visitors who had not previously booked a flight or a hotel to the destination in the past 12 months. This targeted audience outperformed a competing audience segment with a 152% higher return on ad spend. (ROAS)

Building awareness through highly targeted video campaigns. With Journera® Audiences, a destination drew upon first-party data showing all customers who'd likely respond well to this kind of content, exceeding aggressive 'video completion rate' (VCR) benchmarks defined prior to the campaign.

Delivering at scale while promoting multiple destinations and meeting brand safety guidelines, with the ability to revise the plan mid-campaign. The Journera team implemented more than 100 display campaigns and 60 video campaigns with local DMOs to meet their awareness objectives.

Journera® Audiences is now available to all destinations. For more information about Journera's destination offering, visit https://journera.com/tourism.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S.

