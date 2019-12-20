Journera Announces Collaboration with Impala to Make Working with Journera Even Easier For Hotels

CHICAGO, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera , the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced a new collaboration with Impala , the platform securely transmitting hotel data to a hotel's technology partners. Hotels using top property management systems such as Oracle Opera, Protel, Infor HMS, Mews, and others can now connect to the Journera platform easily and securely. Once connected, hotels can leverage Journera's patented platform to get a better real-time view of their guests' full journey and provide more seamless experiences for their customers.

The integration will allow hotel management and front-line customer service staff to plan for a wide range of travel events that impact customer experience, from late flight departures and early arrivals, to re-booked flights and cancelled flights. The Journera platform will help hotels plan for early- and late-check ins, rush times, and unexpected changes. Hotels will also be able to better plan for the ebbs and flows in staffing required to clean and prepare rooms based on customer arrival times.

"Knowing if a customer is about to arrive 2 hours prior to the regular check in time allows the hotel to offer an early check in and then manage staffing accordingly," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "This type of information helps hotels deliver better service to their most valued customers and creates new ancillary revenue opportunities. Journera's goal is to place the seamless travel vision directly in the hands of the hotel staff charged with delivering a great customer experience."

Journera's commercial partners include many of the world's largest travel companies such as United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International and Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Together, they account for nearly 40 percent of all travel in the U.S. To date, Journera has processed well over 1 billion discrete travel events for more than 140 million U.S. traveling customers of these brands enabling them to deliver more seamless journeys.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Journera, allowing hotels to get the most value out of their product using Impala's secure data connection," said Caspar Mould, Sales Director, Impala. "Having Journera's connectivity to hotel PMS systems powered by Impala allows hotels to more securely leverage their own data."

About Impala

Impala makes accessing hotel data incredibly easy, by equipping hotels with technology that securely connects to their central database. The data collected is then normalised and securely made available to the hotel's technology partners via Impala's universal API. For more information on Impala, please visit www.getimpala.com .

About Journera

Journera is a technology company developing the first real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its secure platform, which creates a unified view of the traveler's journey in real-time, and its unique publish-subscribe and data permissions architecture, Journera is enabling travel-related companies and application developers to create new travel experiences, more quickly implement and improve partnerships, and better govern their data. For more information, visit www.journera.com .

