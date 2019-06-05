Journera Announces First Billion Travel Events Processed on its Data Platform for top Travel Brands

CHICAGO, June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel, today announced that it has processed more than 1 billion travel events for over 110 million U.S. traveling customers of its commercial partners.

Journera previously announced that it had executed commercial agreements for use of the platform with American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, United Airlines and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation.

The 1 billion travel events processed through the platform represent more than 200 million customer reservations. Journera allows travel companies to offer their customers services that span elements of their travel journeys, tackling the previously disconnected and unwieldy "handoffs" between travel companies and making partnerships across the industry easier to implement.

When a traveler's flight arrives early, for example, their hotel can offer an early check in via their app, or when a traveler's flight is delayed, a room service meal can be offered in anticipation of a missed dinner reservation. Travelers are consistently asking for these types of seamless travel experiences - and increasingly expecting them from their travel companies - giving urgency to Journera's mission.

Journera has successfully deployed its APIs and proved its secure data approach at scale. Journera's unique model cryptographically protects all personal information of a traveler so that it cannot be accessed, while connecting their travel events across the industry to enable better customer experiences.

"The era of hyper-personal and more seamless travel is upon us," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO of Journera. "The vision we shared with our investors and commercial partners to weave together the disparate elements of the travel journey is now being proven at scale. We are in a great position to grow with new partners, help them deliver more valuable services for their customers, and set new standards for the travel industry to offer data-driven experiences while keeping security and privacy at the core."

Journera was founded by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Jeffrey G. Katz, the former founding chairman, president and CEO of Orbitz Worldwide, president of SABRE's Travel Information Network and CEO of Swissair.

Journera's most recent investment round included funding from B Capital Group, Andreessen Horowitz, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and BCG.

ABOUT JOURNERA

Journera is a technology company developing the first real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its secure platform, which creates a unified view of the traveler's journey in real-time, and its unique publish-subscribe and data permissions architecture, Journera is enabling travel-related companies and application developers to create new travel experiences, more quickly implement and improve partnerships, and better govern their data. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

