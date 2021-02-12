Journera Announces JourneyAware to Help Travel Companies Drive a Stronger Recovery from Pandemic

CHICAGO, Feb. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today introduced JourneyAware, an industry-first data offering that helps travel companies identify when their customers are planning to resume travel.

JourneyAware helps brands acquire new customers - using data not generally available - in a cost-efficient and privacy-compliant way. Additionally, JourneryAware provides critical data intelligence to help brands plan for guest arrivals and provide a better customer experience.

JourneyAware connects companies with customers at a time when many behavioral models and forecasts do not apply to the dramatically altered travel environment. The product uses Journera's industry leading real-time dataset and patented privacy and data security technology to alert travel companies when their customers are likely to resume travel. JourneyAware can often identify travelers even before they've searched for, or booked, a company's product. Armed with this new information, travel brands can engage customers at the perfect time with the right message.

"Recovery. Recovery. Recovery. These are the three guiding principles behind the development of JourneyAware," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "We developed JourneyAware to help travel brands access real-time data that spans across travel verticals to show when their customers are resuming travel. It allows brands to immediately engage the right travelers and maximize conversion."

By identifying customers who are about to travel - with existing reservations - JourneyAware helps travel companies increase marketing ROI, drive bookings and earn more revenue. Examples include:

Airlines – Companies can identify customers who are planning to travel but may be considering multiple transportation options, allowing them to engage customers with convenient flight options to complete their journey.

Lodging – Most travelers pick their flight or other means of transportation before they decide where to stay. JourneyAware gives lodging companies the analytics to reach out to their customers to lock in the perfect stay.

Car Rentals and Ground Transportation – Companies can understand travel recovery trends to better plan fleet inventory on a market-by-market basis. They can also gain insight into which individual customers will be traveling to ensure that marketing dollars are focused on capturing the most likely bookings.

Travel-Related Services (parking, luggage, and more) – Companies can identify when a customer has an upcoming trip, and re-engage with them on the products and services available at their points of departure and destination.

JourneyAware is available immediately and works on the Journera platform, which brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies. The Journera platform not only helps identify potential customers who are planning to travel, but enables brands to better anticipate their needs throughout their whole journey, offer new services and experiences based on their real-time needs and create touchless experiences that enhance traveler safety.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

