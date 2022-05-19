Journera Announces New Marketing and Sales Hires as Product Portfolio Grows

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced two additions to its marketing and sales teams as the company expands into new markets and introduces new products.

Angela Shannon joins the company as Director of Marketing following a nearly 15-year tenure at Travelzoo, where she held a variety of leadership roles to help bring the company's 30 million members exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences. At Journera, Angela will report to Chief Revenue Officer Scott Garner and be responsible for communicating the company's value proposition across its product portfolio to key customer segments including airlines, hotels, transportation providers, destination marketing organizations and other affiliated travel organizations.

Allie Parillo joins Journera as Sales Operations Manager in a career that has spanned the travel and technology industries with roles at Kayak and other major travel technology brands. Allie will report to Lindsay Blackinton, Account Director - Customer Success, and be responsible for streamlining sales tools and processes, improving integrations, and optimizing cross-functional initiatives to support client activation.

"To bring great experiences to our customers, we need to hire team members who bring great experiences to Journera," said Scott Garner, Chief Revenue Officer, Journera. "These two recent hires are an example of the outstanding talent we are able to draw from across the travel and technology industries. We look forward to Angela and Allie bringing their passion and skills to our customers and partners as we grow."

Journera brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on travelers' real-time needs.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

