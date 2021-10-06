Journera Announces that App in the Air has Joined its Real-Time Data Platform

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that App in the Air has joined the platform. App in the Air, the Seattle-based company with the mission of being your personal travel assistant, has evolved from a simple flight tracker to a community of over 6 million users that rely on the app to help them navigate their travel plans.

App in the Air's integration with the Journera platform will allow travelers that use the company's mobile app to automatically import records of upcoming trips as they are booked and keep them updated, in real time, as they are changed or cancelled, saving their users the need to manually upload those trips to the app. This will make management of the trip experience easier for users throughout the travel lifecycle - from pre-trip planning, to day-of-travel, to post trip.

"We are pleased to be working with one of the travel industry's most progressive companies," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "App in the Air shares our seamless travel vision and they understand the power of real-time data to shape customer experiences for the better."

"Our aim is to improve the end-to-end air travel journey; from planning your trip to the post trip experience," said Bayram Annakov, founder and CEO, App in the Air. "Integrating with the Journera platform will help us deliver even better end-to-end experiences for our users. By taking more of the hassle out of tracking travel details, our users can instead focus on having great trips."

The Journera platform brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on the traveler's real-time needs. The platform is used to create frictionless experiences such as automatically dispatching a rideshare based on real-time flight information to avoid crowds at the curb, or automatically dispatching a room key to the hotel guest upon flight arrival to facilitate touchless check-in at the property.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. Journera was recognized as a 2021 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company and a 'Technology Pioneer' by the World Economic Forum. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

About App in the Air

Founded by entrepreneur Bayram Annakov and his team in 2012, App in the Air is a technology company for frequent fliers and the airlines and airports that serve them. The app offers many essential functions from real-time flight updates to an AR luggage measurement tool, and its audience has grown from a small network of dedicated fliers to over six million users with 20 million itineraries tracked per year. In response to COVID-19, the app launched new 'travelsafe' tools making it easy to search travel restrictions, airport and airline requirements, and key health filters. App in the Air has earned esteemed accolades including one of Apple's Best Apps, the leading travel app in the Samsung Galaxy Store and a favorite Apple Watch app. To download App in the Air and more information, visit https://appintheair.com .

