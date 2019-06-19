Journera Announces U.S. Patent Issued For Its Secure Data Exchange

CHICAGO, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has issued a patent for the company's technology enabling travel companies to securely match traveler records across multiple providers to create a more seamless trip.

U.S. Patent No. 10,326,742 was issued on June 18, 2019 for Journera's "Cryptographically Enforced Data Exchange." The technology developed by Journera securely links data from travel and travel-related companies to provide these companies with a unified view of a traveler's journey.

The newly patented technology is summarized as:

A cryptographically enforced data exchange…that enables an exchange of customer travel records between…travel providers while preserving customer privacy. The disclosed system receives customer travel data from publishers, and communicates a portion of the customer travel data to one or more subscribers in response to determining a customer match, without disclosing any protected data elements between the publisher and the subscriber.

More than 1 billion travel events have already been processed by the patented platform, representing more than 200 million customer reservations. While the underlying technology is complex, the problems it helps solve are straightforward and ubiquitous. Let's say you're an airline. You know, while your customer is still in flight, that she will arrive at her destination an hour later than scheduled due to weather. By matching that information on a secure platform – while protecting her personal information - you can help make sure that her car service is ready at the new arrival time and that her hotel knows to send a confirmation, along with a digital room key, to make her late-night check in as easy as possible. These logistics can all be managed in real-time, with no effort on the part of the traveler.

"Our patented technology solves two of the biggest issues in travel experience today," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO of Journera. "First, we are able to help travel companies unify a trip across all of the traveler's cars, hotels, flights and experiences. Second, we are able to create a seamless journey in a secure way that protects customer privacy. Our technology begins with the travel industry, but we see wide application for any industry that needs a more integrated customer experience."

Several leading travel brands have contracted to use Journera's patented technology platform, including American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, United Airlines and an affiliate of Hyatt Hotels Corporation. Together, these travel companies constitute more than one-third of the U.S. airline and hotel industries.

Journera was founded by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Jeffrey G. Katz, the former founding chairman, president and CEO of Orbitz Worldwide, president of SABRE's Travel Information Network and CEO of Swissair.

Journera's most recent investment round included funding from B Capital Group, Andreessen Horowitz, Pritzker Group Venture Capital and BCG.

For more information, contact info@journera.com.

ABOUT JOURNERA

Journera is a technology company developing the first real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its secure platform, which creates a unified view of the traveler's journey in real-time, and its unique publish-subscribe and data permissions architecture, Journera is enabling travel-related companies and application developers to create new travel experiences, more quickly implement and improve partnerships, and better govern their data. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

Contact: Serena Tesler

info@EthicOne.com

+1 (312) 451-4278

SOURCE Journera

Related Links

http://www.journera.com

