Journera Appoints Tim Knowling Senior VP, Business Development

Tim joins Journera with two decades of experience in the travel industry, starting with American Airlines. He later spent more than a decade with Kayak, where he rose to SVP, Global Business Development and SVP, Strategic Partnerships. Tim most recently served as EVP, Commercial for Futurestay, an award-winning operating system for short-term rentals.

This is a newly created position for Journera in response to the growth of the company's real-time, first-party data platform. In the new role, Tim will work with major enterprise customers to both securely publish their data to the Journera platform as well as to realize the benefits as a 'subscriber' to better target their marketing spend, engage with their high-value customers, and create better travel experiences that grow loyalty and revenue. Tim will report to Scott Garner, Chief Revenue Officer.

"Tim is an expert at managing complex customer relationships with leading travel brands," said Scott Garner, Chief Revenue Officer, Journera. "We work in an industry that not only has a strong appetite for innovation, but also has multi-layered stakeholders who need to be involved to move that innovation forward. With his two decades of experience from across travel verticals, he will be able to help our customers drive more innovation and growth."

Journera brings together data from throughout the travel journey to open up new possibilities for travelers and travel companies – from identifying potential customers who are planning journeys, better anticipating their needs throughout the whole journey, and offering new services and experiences based on travelers' real-time needs.

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera, visit www.journera.com.

