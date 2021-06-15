Journera Awarded as Technology Pioneer by World Economic Forum

CHICAGO, June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, the real-time data exchange platform for creating more seamless travel, today announced that it has been named one of the World Economic Forum's "Technology Pioneers".

The World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers are early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the use of new technologies and innovation that are poised to have a significant impact on business and society. Previous Technology Pioneers have included: Slack (2016), Airbnb (2014), Dropbox (2012), Spotify (2011), Twitter (2010) and Google (2002). Journera's World Economic Forum honor followed their recent recognition as a 2021 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company.

With their selection as a Technology Pioneer, Journera CEO Jeffrey Katz has been invited to participate at World Economic Forum activities, events and discussions throughout the year. Journera will also contribute to Forum initiatives over the next two years, working with global leaders to help address key industry and societal issues.

"We're excited to welcome Journera to our 2021 cohort of Technology Pioneers," said Susan Nesbitt, Head of the Global Innovators Community, World Economic Forum. "Journera and its fellow pioneers are developing technologies that can help society solve some of its most pressing issues. We look forward to their contribution to the World Economic Forum in its commitment to improving the state of the world."

"We are pleased to be recognized as a pioneering company by the World Economic Forum," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "It is a confirmation that our technology platform and approach to seamless travel is unique and has the potential to change the global travel experience for the better."

For the first time in the community's history, over 30% of the cohort are led by women. The firms also come from regions all around the world, extending their community far beyond Silicon Valley. This year's cohort includes start-ups from 26 countries, with UAE, El Salvador, Ethiopia and Zimbabwe represented for the first time.

The diversity of these companies extends to their innovations as well. 2021 Tech Pioneer firms are shaping the future by advancing technologies such as AI, IoT, robotics, blockchain, biotechnology and many more. The full list of Technology Pioneers can be found here.

Technology Pioneers have been selected based on the community's selection criteria, which includes innovation, impact and leadership as well as the company's relevance with the World Economic Forum's Platforms.

About Journera

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. Journera was recognized as a 2021 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

About World Economic Forum

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation. The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas. (www.weforum.org).

About the Technology Pioneers

The World Economic Forum believes that innovation is critical to the future well-being of society and to driving economic growth. Launched in 2000, the Technology Pioneer community is composed of early to growth-stage companies from around the world that are involved in the design, development and deployment of new technologies and innovations, and are poised to have a significant impact on business and society.

The World Economic Forum provides the Technology Pioneers community with a platform to engage with the public- and private-sector leaders and to contribute new solutions to overcome the current crisis and build future resiliency.

