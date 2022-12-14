Journera Launches New Product for Destinations to Reach More Travelers and Drive Revenue

Journera® Audiences gives travel destinations access to first-party booking data to pinpoint marketing programs based on historical and future bookings

CHICAGO, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Journera, recognized as one of the World's 10 Most Innovative Travel Companies by Fast Company and a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum, today announced the launch of Journera® Audiences for destination marketing organizations and tourism boards.

Journera® Audiences provides real-time and historical customer insights to help destinations reach more known travelers, optimize their marketing strategies, drive more revenue, and create more economic development for their destinations. Most destinations currently lack access to direct customer data, so they rely on outside customer insights and marketing channels to get out their messages, which often lack the precise targeting required to turn clicks into trips.

Journera® Audiences is unique because it is based on first-party, real-time airline and hotel booking data from the largest U.S. travel brands. Journera serves up target audiences based on known travel behaviors and travel purchases right down to the customer ID level.

"Launching an important new product in the tourism market is further affirmation of the power of real-time, first-party data to drive better marketing and customer engagement," said Jeffrey Katz, CEO, Journera. "Our message is simple for travel brands and destinations of every type: your own data is far more valuable when you pair it with first-party data from across the travel ecosystem."

No matter where customers book - whether it's online, through an online travel agency, corporate booking or a global distribution system (GDS) - all bookings from all channels are captured and anonymized through Journera's patented 'cryptographically enforced data exchange.' Journera can access more than 325 million customers, 760 million reservations, and five-billion travel events.

Journera® Audiences includes a wide array of filters that can be chosen by the destination marketing organization. They include historic bookings to the destination; historic bookings to similar destinations; active airline and hotel reservations to the destination (or to a competing destination); and customers whose past trips exhibit a high propensity to spend and travel again.

"Our approach solves the inefficiency challenge that destinations encounter when their target audiences are comprised of too many people with possible intent to visit the region or destination," said Maria Sheetz, Director of Sales, Tourism at Journera. "With Journera® Audiences you're reaching known travelers not bots, bookers not lookers."

Journera's commercial partners include United Airlines, American Airlines, Hilton, InterContinental Hotels Group, Marriott International, Hyatt Hotels Corporation and many others. Together, these travel companies account for nearly 50 percent of all travel in the U.S. For more information about Journera's destination offering, visit https://journera.com/tourism.

Journera is a technology company that provides a secure, real-time data exchange for creating more seamless travel journeys. Through its platform, Journera creates a complete view of the traveler's journey in real-time, enabling travel-related companies to create better travel experiences that drive increased loyalty and direct engagement with customers. Journera was recognized as a 2021 'World's Most Innovative Company' by Fast Company. For more information, visit www.journera.com.

